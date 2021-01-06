KINGSPORT - Charles “David” Meridieth 38, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Depew’s Chapel Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45pm. All mask and social distancing guidelines should be adhered to.
Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Meridieth family.