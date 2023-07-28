Grand opening in Pound

Sweetie Pie Bakery owner Paige Rose, center, and her family welcomed Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Mayor Brittany Carter to the grand opening Friday. Rose and Kennedy agree that the bakery is an example of how the town is coming back almost two years after it faced losing its charter.

 Mike Still/Six Rivers Media

POUND — Paige Rose fulfilled a longtime dream on Friday when she opened her Sweetie Pie bakery on Pound’s Main Street.

Pound Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy joined Mayor Brittany Carter and her daughter London for some of Rose’s death by chocolate cake that morning. Kennedy and Rose agreed that the bakery is a sign of new life in the town, just over a year after its charter was saved in the General Assembly.

