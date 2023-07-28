Sweetie Pie Bakery owner Paige Rose, center, and her family welcomed Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Mayor Brittany Carter to the grand opening Friday. Rose and Kennedy agree that the bakery is an example of how the town is coming back almost two years after it faced losing its charter.
POUND — Paige Rose fulfilled a longtime dream on Friday when she opened her Sweetie Pie bakery on Pound’s Main Street.
Pound Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy joined Mayor Brittany Carter and her daughter London for some of Rose’s death by chocolate cake that morning. Kennedy and Rose agreed that the bakery is a sign of new life in the town, just over a year after its charter was saved in the General Assembly.
Rose, who saw her maternal and paternal grandparents both run successful restaurants in the town, said she learned the business and the culinary know-how from them as she aimed to open her own establishment.
“I was hoping that, if people see me starting a business in Pound,” said Rose as she placed a fresh lemon-blueberry cake on her shop counter, “that it would draw other people to start businesses here as well.”
Kennedy said a threat by state House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore in 2021 to introduce a measure to revoke Pound’s charter and status as an incorporated town may have been a low point in the town’s fortunes.
For two years before Kilgore’s threat, infighting by the council over budgetary and administrative problems led to the loss of the town’s water and sewer system, dissolution of the police department, resignation of all but one council member and an influx of new council members by special election led by Kennedy.
Two years later, the town has a new, leaner police department striving for more community involvement. Transfer of the city’s water-sewer infrastructure to the Wise County Public Service Authority has allowed more grant funds for needed repairs and modernization.
Kennedy said a general lack of public confidence in the town is turning to confidence and hope, Kennedy said, and three businesses could join Rose’s bakery on Main Street this year.
Kennedy credited Police Chief Chris Wilcox and Officer Cindy Mullins with helping inspire more public involvement in the approximately 800-resident town, with a growing Neighborhood Watch program and other community activities like FLIP Pound.
FLIP Pound helps bring together youth-at-risk and activities to help strengthen opportunities for those children, Kennedy said.
Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid — a Wise County-based program that hosts community meals and distribution of household supplies — has also helped get a range of residents together to support the community, Kennedy added.
The Historical Society of the Pound has continued supporting annual events like Heritage Days and the Red Fox Storytelling Festival — both events that bring together town residents and encourage tourism — Kennedy said.
Demolition of the former Pound High School a decade after Wise County consolidated its high schools could mean another town opportunity.
“We’ve been in discussions with county officials about giving the high school site to the town,” said Kennedy. “We do have prospects interested in the site.”
Two years after the town’s public works situation and financial condition meant a complete shutdown of state and federal grant eligibility, that situation has changed. Grant funding is helping the town repair a slide area above the downtown section, Kennedy said, and two roads that suffered damage during flooding in 2022 have been repaired.
As for Rose, her husband Brian and their children Conner and Kaylee are pitching in for Sweetie Pie Bakery. A restored antique Admiral black-and-white floor television plays black-and-white 1960s television shows in the front of the shop — thanks to the installation of a small flat-screen TV installed in place of the original cathode ray tube screen — and Rose said that mix of the modern and traditional is part of what will make Pound a thriving community.
“We still have a few people out there who are negative about the town’s future, said Kennedy, “but for the most part, people do see a difference.”