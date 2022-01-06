Dr. McKenzie Highsmith has been appointed as the 2022 Board of Directors chairperson for the Chamber of Commerce serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County.
The Chamber on Thursday also inducted Lottie Fields Ryans as the newest member of the Chamber of Commerce’s Hall of Fame.
Highsmith is an assistant professor in the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy’s Department of Pharmacy Practice at East Tennessee State University. She also holds an adjunct faculty appointment in the Department of Family Medicine with ETSU Physicians of Kingsport.
“McKenzie’s chamber theme for the year is Past, Present, and Future,” said Bob Cantler, chamber president and CEO. “I feel she reflects a critical connection between the history of the organization as a daughter of a past chair, she is very focused on the growth and health of our current community, and as a new mother, is anticipating a positive future for our region.”
Highsmith will be the youngest chair to serve in the 107-year history of the Chamber and will continue the initiatives of the organizations Strategic Plan that was developed under the leadership of the past two chairpersons, Tammy Gorzka and Jennifer Keller.
The traditional programs of the Chamber are to be an educational asset, an advocate for a strong business environment, a resource for business assistance, and an opportunity to network with local business leaders for our members and stakeholders.
The Strategic Plan is also challenging the Chamber to develop a program for young professional development, intentional initiatives to better support small and start-up businesses, and to enhance the marketing and communications for the business community.
Highsmith grew up in Johnson City and graduated from Science Hill High School. She attended the University of Tennessee and ETSU for undergrad and graduated from the ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, completed a residency at Veterans Affairs Health system for Middle Tennessee before returning to ETSU for her second residency in Family Medicine at ETSU. She is married to Akiah Highsmith, an attorney at Herndon Coleman Brading and McKee and they reside in Johnson City with their new daughter.
New Hall of Fame member Lottie Ryans has been a leader in the telecommunication’s industry in the region with Century Link/Embarq/Sprint and has served in numerous volunteer roles.
She currently serves on the boards of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Northeast State Community College Foundation, Milligan University Trustee, ETSU College of Business & Technology Dean’s Council, Northeast Tennessee Workforce Development, and the ACT State Council.
Through the years she has also served three terms on the Johnson City Board of Education, Frontier Health Board and Foundation, and was the 2014 Chair of the Chamber of Commerce.
In her encore career, she is the director of Workforce & Literacy Initiatives for the First Tennessee Development District, where she has created programs to ensure strong workforce pipelines working with K-12, post-secondary, economic developers along with many businesses and industries across the eight-county region in Northeast Tennessee.
Ryans also has been an integral part of the RegionAHEAD initiative and a catalyst for their relationship with Blue Cross /Blue Shield to provide three mobile vaccination vans for the Appalachian Highlands region.
“Lottie is the regions expert regarding workforce education and initiatives,” Cantler said. “She has fostered a focus to improve the workforce and quality-of-life for the young people of the region and is a true champion of diversity for our community. We are very proud of the addition of Lottie to the Chamber’s Hall of Fame.”
Ryans lives in Johnson City with her husband, Eric. She also has three adult children and one son-in-law. In addition to her professional accomplishments, she is active at Calvary Church, where she has led seven mission trips to Mexico and Honduras.