The Tri-Cities may be lit up in a rainbow of colors for the holiday season, but this Friday the region is going all in on blue and gold. Leaders in Bristol, Jonesborough, Johnson City and Kingsport are declaring Friday Blue and Gold Day in celebration of the East Tennessee State University football team’s run for the national championship. Mayors Mahlon Luttrell, Chuck Vest, Joe Wise and Pat Shull are encouraging local residents to decorate homes, schools and businesses in blue and gold and wear the ETSU colors on Friday.
“East Tennessee State University serves as an integral partner to this community through its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for people in our region,” the Johnson City proclamation states.
The ETSU football team has already claimed the title of Southern Conference champions. Now they’re making a bid for an FCS national championship. Their first playoff game will be held at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m. Record attendance is expected, and fans can purchase tickets at etsutickets.com.
The team has brought home dozens of Southern Conference postseason honors. Running back Quay Holmes was named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Year, while Coach Randy Sanders earned the Coach of the Year award.
Contributed to the Times News