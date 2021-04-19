Johnson City police and Washington County/Johnson City animal control officers are looking for who bound, beat and stabbed a cat to death and left it in a funeral home parking lot.
The cat, orange with long hair and white on its feet, underbelly and face, was found Sunday by an employee at Appalachian Funeral Home on East Watauga Avenue.
“He called JCPD and the police called us,” Shelter Director Tammy Davis said.
The employee left the parking lot at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and the cat was not there, Davis said. He returned around 1 p.m. and found the animal.
“We have the screwdriver ... the police took the tape off the cat’s leg, and the funeral home is going through surveillance video,” Davis said. She also said there will be a necropsy on the cat to determine exactly what injuries were inflicted.
“We’re working very closely with JCPD and the funeral home. It’s a very active investigation,” she said.
Photos on the shelter’s Facebook page were graphic, Davis said, but were the least offensive of all the photographs taken.
Animal control and police plan to canvass the area to see if anyone else may have surveillance video that recorded anything that could lead to the arrest of the responsible person.
“Unfortunately, we see animal cruelty cases every week at the shelter,” Davis said. “This was more disturbing because it was deliberate. It was intentional. It’s someone who bound this cat, abused it and killed it and then they left it where it would be found.”
Davis said it was also upsetting because the shelter had a great turnout for its kitten shower donation event on Saturday.
“We went from an amazing day on Saturday, seeing the good in our community. And then it’s disappointing to see that the following day, we see this.”
Anyone with information about the crime can call the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submitted via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.