Carter County officials met in Nashville to meet with state tourism officials on Wednesday to discuss plans for expansion of the Tweetsie Trial to Hampton. Pictured, from left to right are: Sen. Rusty Crowe, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, Carter County Parks Committee member Wes Bradley, Carter County Parks Committee Chairman Ken Gough (seated), Tennessee Assistant Commissioner of Rural Tourism and Outreach Melanie Beauchamp and Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Director of Legislation Trevin Ayers.