'Keep on the Sunny Side' returning to Barter, Carter Fold

Actor Eugene Wolf takes on the role of A.P. Carter once again in the Barter Theatre’s production of ‘Keep on the Sunny Side.’

 Barter Theatre

HILTONS — The founding Carter Family members have been gone for well over 60 years. But when Rita Forrester — the granddaughter of A.P. and Sara Carter — feasts her eyes upon the Barter Theatre’s “Keep on the Sunny Side” production, and specifically her grandfather, played by Eugene Wolf, it’s like they’re back in the room with her.

“I told (Wolf), ‘You gave me my granddad back,’ ” Forrester recalled, thinking back to the first time she saw the play. “I thought nothing could ever do that.”

