HILTONS — The founding Carter Family members have been gone for well over 60 years. But when Rita Forrester — the granddaughter of A.P. and Sara Carter — feasts her eyes upon the Barter Theatre’s “Keep on the Sunny Side” production, and specifically her grandfather, played by Eugene Wolf, it’s like they’re back in the room with her.
“I told (Wolf), ‘You gave me my granddad back,’ ” Forrester recalled, thinking back to the first time she saw the play. “I thought nothing could ever do that.”
Soon Forrester, along with the public, will have a chance to see the Carter Family story unfold with the return of Barter’s most popular show to date, “Keep on the Sunny Side.”
The show will run Saturday, April 22, through Sunday, May 21, at the Barter with performances at the Carter Family Fold on April 26 and May 21. A special May 6 performance will also include a Q&A session with Forrester and Wolf following the 2 p.m. show.
The musical tells the story of the legendary Carter Family as they embark on a journey that lifted them from the hills of Southwest Virginia to the Bristol Sessions of 1927 and on to international fame — all of which served as the foundation for American and country music. The Carter Family is responsible for beloved songs with a reach throughout the world, such as “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow,” “Wildwood Flower” and the show’s title record, “Keep on the Sunny Side.”
Though the old-time, country folk classics served as a launchpad for writer Doug Pote’s Carter Family-themed production, the story of the first family of country music proved to be a driving force that still brings folks back to see the show.
“The songs themselves, even in the context of their musical career, were still not enough,” Pote said. “What you have to find is a powerful story. We found that in the story of A.P. and Sara Carter.”
That’s a story Forrester has heard her entire life.
The show paints the picture of a young A.P. Carter traveling throughout Clinch Mountain selling fruit trees when he happens upon the future love of his life, Sara.
“He said, ‘I thought that was the most beautiful music I had ever heard and the most beautiful woman I ever saw,’ ” Forrester explained. “She tried to sell him some dishes, and he tried to sell her fruit trees. I don’t know if the fruit trees came to anything, but he bought a dish. And he said, ‘I’d buy the whole set if you came with it.’ He fell in love with her in that moment.
“It’s just so moving. If you wrote a fictional story, you could not make up what happened with them and the way their lives played out.”
Though she’ll admit she is a bit biased when it comes to her family’s story of triumph, heartache and unexpected fame, Forrester says the tale is one that has never left her any less than emotional and completely moved.
“It’s bittersweet,” Forrester told Bristol Now. “I’ve seen over 100 performances. I could quote the lines to you by heart. But I’ve never sat through one of those shows and left without crying. It’s hard. It’s sweet, but it’s hard.
“I would go to every one and couldn’t get enough of it. It’s like I have to be there. If it’s being performed, I think I’m supposed to go. Like going to church, I believe I’m supposed to go.”
Part of the magic might just emanate from Wolf himself, who is the descendant’s favorite actor to ever take the stage as A.P. Some folks even call him A.P. when he shows up at the Carter Family Fold.
“Eugene is definitely the only A.P. I could ever envision playing my granddad’s part,” Forrester said. “He is A.P. He becomes A.P.”
Wolf grew up in Greeneville, where he was raised by his grandmother, who always had a Carter Family song in her heart and coming from her lips.
“These were songs my grandmother hummed and sang,” Wolf said. “Mamaw loved the Carter Family. She loved Mother Maybelle. She’d sing ‘Keep on the Sunny Side’ when she’d flip eggs. I started to understand that these songs were really the soundtrack to my childhood.”
Actress Jill Anderson will reprise her role as Sara Carter after serving as Sara in the 2008 production. Meanwhile, Brandi Hart, who is part of the band the Dixie Bee-Liners, serves as Maybelle Carter.
“The sound of the three of them together is just magical,” said Nick Piper, the director of the show.
The role of Janette, the daughter of A.P. and Sara Carter and Forrester’s mother, is played by Angie Fisher. Matt Martin and Ben Mackel also take on various roles throughout the play.
You don’t have to be related to the Carters to connect to the show, however.
The show was the first production ever read from Barter’s Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights and Pote’s first-ever written production. Since then, it has been performed through the Barter as far as Oklahoma and on various stages throughout the U.S., including Richmond’s Swift Creek Mill Theatre, where the show is currently on tap.
Pote has since written other Barter productions, including “Jimmie Rodgers: America’s Blue Yodeler,” the Carters’ fellow Bristol Sessions alum, and “Man of Constant Sorrow,” which tells the story of bluegrass music’s Stanley Brothers.
“Keep on the Sunny Side,” however, is set apart.
“All three plays are good,” Pote said. “All three have gotten good reviews. They’ve been popular. But the only play that really has magic is ‘Keep on the Sunny Side.’ People want to see it again and again. When you write something people want to see multiple times, you know you’ve done something right.”
Today, the music continues at the Carter Family Fold, the historic music venue set in Hiltons, where old-time music lives on through Saturday night performances from March through November.
“Seeing it at the Fold adds a whole other level of meaning to me,” Forrester said. “The homeplace is right there close to the Fold. The little store my granddad ran is next door. The cabin he was born in was right down from the Fold. It’s just a different feeling. I can’t describe it.
“It feels right to have it there. It feels so good. It feels like that’s where it belongs. I get jubilant about it.”
Piper serves as the show’s director but was also previously in the production. For him, the Carter Fold offers itself both as a special venue for the show but also as a character in the story in its own right.
“There have been a couple experiences that have been the best theatrical experiences of my life,” Piper said. “And those have happened at the Carter Fold. There was just something magical about it. The Fold is almost like the physical manifestation of A.P.’s love of music and Janette’s promise to her father.”
The birth of the music venue is depicted in the performance, including the momentous scene where Janette promises her father, A.P., on his deathbed that she’d keep the music going. The scene is said to serve as the show’s most powerful and moving scene.
Perhaps even more powerful is watching the true story play out at the Fold, where a promise remains unbroken in true Carter Family fashion — through hardships, but always on the sunny side.
“I had a man from Canada come up (at a recent Carter Fold show) and said, ‘Ma’am, I wanted to tell you I came from Canada to see this. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.’ I told him, ‘Honey, thank you for telling me. I needed to hear that,’ Forrester said.
“It gets a little hard. We depend on volunteer labor. It was tough after COVID. When people tell you that it had that meaning or they cry when they come in and see things, it makes me realize that I couldn’t be anywhere else. I have to be there.
“My mom promised her dad she would keep his music alive, and I’m trying to do what she promised her dad. I promised her we would keep the thing going, and that’s what I’ve tried to do. It’s not been easy. I have a whole new appreciation for my mom and what she went through. But I get revitalized when I see people that are so moved by it.”