ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Car Club will be hosting its annual Car Show in downtown Elizabethton this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Club President Eddie Brumitt said this will mark the 16th straight year the event has been held in downtown after a two-year run at the Borla Performance Company in south Johnson City.
“This is our yearly fundraiser to support our children’s charities,” Brumitt said. He said last year the club raised $21,990. That was all donated to charities, and a lot of the money was raised during the one-day show. The rest of it was raised during the club’s weekly Cruise-Ins.
In addition to raising money for children’s charities, Brumitt said the show “is always a really good time. Everyone is welcome. Come join us.”
The club will also be presenting awards to cars participating in the show. He said there will be 16 trophies presented and 100 plaques. Brumitt said there will also be 300 dash places for those who participate and there will also be 50 to 60 door prizes. The registration fee is $20.
Following the car show, the regular Cruise-In will be held in downtown Elizabethton from 5-9 p.m.
The charities supported by the Car Club are: Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Carter County Schools Accelerated Reader Program, Back to School Bash Backpack Program, Children’s Evangelism Fellowship Program, Friends Down Syndrome Program and Isaiah 117 House.