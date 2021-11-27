By John Thompson
ELIZABETHTON — After watching local favorite Carson Peters competing on NBC’s “The Voice,” his fans can watch him perform live on Elk Avenue next Sunday.
Peters and his band, Iron Mountain, will be performing in concert in the third block of downtown on Dec. 5. The Elizabethton High Choir will perform from 2:30-3 p.m. Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will follow from 3-4:30 p.m.
The event is free and is sponsored by the Johnson City Press, Carter County Bank, a division of Bank of Tennessee, and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. The concert will also be live-streamed at carsonpetersconcert.com.
This is not the first time the street has been closed off and a stage erected for a concert. Back in September, the same thing occurred for the Covered Bridge Festival. The setup for the December concert will be reversed from the way the stage was placed in September. Andrew McKeehan, president of Carter County Bank, said the stage will be located adjacent to the Riverside Taphouse.
Peters said he is pleased to be able to perform back among friends again. He spent the entire summer in Los Angeles, where he was participating in the latest edition of “The Voice.” Although Peters is a veteran performer of the Grand Ole Opry, he said he learned a lot about the big-time entertainment industry of Los Angeles. “It was an eye-opener,” Peters said.
He was kept busy the entire summer, not just preparing and performing, but doing interviews and gaining experience and friends. “It was a crazy experience. I left for Los Angeles as soon as school was out for the summer, and I didn’t get back until a week after school started in the fall. It took a big chunk of time, but I met a lot of people. I am glad I did it and I would do it again.”
But with so much of his time taken up by his California experience and then going straight into his senior year at Elizabethton High School, Peters said he is ready to perform again in his old stomping grounds, which include the Covered Bridge Stage just across the Doe River and Jiggy Ray’s across the street.
Of course, Peters has been on much bigger stages, such as the Grand Ole Opry, and has performed all across the United States and Canada. He is also a veteran television performer on shows such as “Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey” and a memorable performance on the “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” when he was still in elementary school and made an impression on fellow guest Betty White.
Peters has been performing since he was 3. “We took a trip to Pennsylvania and my parents (Jamie and Robin) bought me a 1/8 size fiddle,” Peters said. He began singing along with playing at the age of 5.
Peters may be 17, but he is part of a family and neighborhood that is centuries old. His father’s family goes back many generations in Peters Hollow, well-known as the home of the annual Peters Hollow Egg Fight held every Easter.
It is a tradition that traces its origin back to 1823, and the event is now held every year in the back yard of his grandfather, Norman Peters.
“All of my father’s family was born in Peters Hollow,” Peters said. “I was the first to be born in a hospital in Elizabethton. My parents moved to Piney Flats, but we still go to Peters Hollow a lot.” \He is a regular attendee at the Peters Hollow Egg Fight.
Grandfather Norman says Carson is a well-rounded boy, who has athletic abilities as well as his musical abilities. Norman is an avid golfer and is proud to admit his grandson regularly beats him at golf.
“I can hit a golf ball,” Peters said.
He played for the Elizabethton High School golf team all four years. He is considering trying out for the tennis team for his final spring at the school.
After graduation, Peters said he is most likely to continue his education at Belmont College in Nashville, where he would major in music business and minor in music performance. For all of his experience as a top level performer, Peters expresses the concerns a lot of teens feel when they contemplate leaving home for the first time. “I don’t even cook, but they have a cafeteria,” Peters said.
But for the next week, Peters is looking forward to getting back on a stage where he can perform for the community he is most comfortable with, and a chance for that community to hear this special talent before he leaves to pursue his destiny.