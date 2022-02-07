JEFFERSON CITY — A Tuesday, Feb. 8 Carson-Newman University event featuring Dr. Ternae Jordan Sr. has been postponed for a later date. The pastor of Chattanooga’s Mt. Canaan Baptist Church was scheduled to speak as part of C-N's Black History Month initiatives. A possible date later this month is being assessed, according to a news release from the school.
Carson-Newman Tuesday event with Ternae Jordan postponed
Tags
Rick Wagner
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Watch now: McClung hits new career high in G League
-
Rhea map full of fascinating information about Tennessee
-
UPDATE: Escaped inmates might be in white pickup; three on loose after Sullivan jail break
-
Editorial: New road will be a win-win for city and Eastman
-
A King grandson confirms story behind Mason Dixon naming, shares more