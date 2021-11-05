KINGSPORT - Carolyn Ann Barnes, 81, of Kingsport passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Carolyn was born on December 2, 1940, in Kingsport, TN to the late Carl and Loreene Hall.
She enjoyed home decorations, shopping, macramé and any type of arts and crafts. Carolyn was a devout Christian, and she loved helping others. She attended Christ Fellowship.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Hall.
Those left to cherish Carolyn’s memory are her loving husband, Larry Barnes; daughters, Melinda Williams and husband Tim, and Karen D. Sternenberg; grandson, John Hall; brother, Jimmy Hall and wife, Judy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Christus with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Preston Place II, 2303 N. John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to extend a special thank to the staff of Preston Place II, where Carolyn had resided for the past year, for the love and support shown to Carolyn and to her family. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Carolyn’s nurse, Amanda.
