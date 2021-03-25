For the record, Jonny Campbell’s heart is still in Johnson City. But his professional soccer career has taken him all over Southeast Asia and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Campbell has played in Thailand and Cambodia and he’s about to begin his first season in the Philippines.
“I’ve rebuilt my football career on this side of the world and I’ve been very happy every season since I moved over here,” says Campbell, who played at Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State. “I really enjoy this part of the world, the culture, the people, the fans and how I’m treated with so much respect for my career. It’s been really awesome connecting with people from different cultures because of this sport.”
Campbell, in his eighth season as a professional, will be playing for United City FC in Bacolod, a city of a half a million people in the northwestern portion on the island of Negros. It will be his fourth season in Southeast Asia and his third country, so he has learned how to adapt to new cultures.
“It’s always difficult at first whenever you’re going through transition and change,” he said. “But once you get settled and get to know your surroundings and teammates, everything will get much better. Only that first transition period is difficult. Fortunately for me the language hasn’t been a barrier in football other than in Thailand because in Cambodia, many teammates spoke English well enough and most of the staff I’ve played under are English speakers.”
Campbell became familiar with United City last year when his squad from Cambodia lost 4-0 to his new team in the Asian Football Confederation Cup competition.
“They were ranked No. 1 in Southeast Asia last season when we played them and they fully met that expectation in the match,” Campbell said. “I was very impressed with their level and style of football. Also, they’ve been the champions of Philippines for four years in a row. I know they play very good football.”
Campbell, who plays center back on the field, says he’s unsure of what level of competition to expect in the Philippines.
“It will be a new challenge for me,” he said. “I believe basketball is the most popular sport in the Philippines, not football like it is in Thailand and Cambodia.”
The 29-year-old Campbell was a walk-on at ETSU and worked his way into the lineup. He was a member of two conference championship teams with the Bucs. His goal in a penalty kick shootout gave ETSU a win over Stetson in the 2011 Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinals and the Bucs won the championship the following day.
“I knew that I wanted to be a professional footballer,” he said. “Before I went to college I knew that my passion was football and that I’d work hard and be persistent in my goals of playing football at the collegiate level and then at a professional level once I earned my degree.”
Now that dream has taken him almost 9,000 miles from home, which is the only bad thing about playing in an area he has learned to love.
“I usually get home once every year, but this past year I wasn’t able to come home,” he said. “I figured it would be safer not to travel home with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so thankful and fortunate to be living like this. It’s truly a blessing from God and I’m happy that I can represent my family name, my city, my state and my country outside of the USA. It’s a true honor and I’m super happy that I’ve been given this responsibility. I hope that in my four years in Southeast Asia I’ve inspired a lot of people to not only follow their dreams, but to also treat everyone with kindness and respect as my grandmother and father always taught me to do throughout my life.”