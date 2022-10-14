Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at podium, talks about plans to bring a small nuclear power plant to Southwest Virginia within the next decade. Youngkin was joined by, from left, Va. House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, former Virginia governor George Allen, Deputy Virginia House Majority Leader Israel O'Quinn, state Attorney General Jason Miyares and Fourth District Del. Will Wampler.
NORTON — In an invitation-only event Friday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave more details about a proposed Southwest Virginia nuclear power plant to be constructed in the next decade.
Youngkin’s announcement comes two weeks after the release of the state’s four-year energy plan calling for a small modular nuclear reactor plant, similar in concept and design to modern naval shipboard reactors.
Youngkin was flanked by state legislators, former Gov. George Allen, Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith and students from Virginia Tech, Wise County Public Schools and Mountain Empire Community College as he talked about the “moonshot” to locate a plant in the region in the next decade.
Attendance was limited to the press and about 70 to 80 area college, government and economic development officials who were led in a vehicle caravan to a former mine site in the Bearpen Hollow area near Norton.
Youngkin said he will support the project concept by including a $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund in his 2023 budget proposal for the upcoming General Assembly session. Of that, $5 million would go toward the SMR initiative — the first such civilian plant in Virginia.
Will Payne, a managing partner of economic development group InvestSWVA, said the event site was not the future location of the plant but was representative of the kinds of abandoned mine sites that could house an SMR plant.
Some regional advocacy groups criticized Youngkin Friday in a joint statement from Appalachian Voices for not publicizing the event beforehand.
“Project development processes that leave out community voices is the wrong way to build support for a proposal,” said Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center policy and organizing director Rebecca Shelton in the joint statement.
Clinch Coalition President Sharon Fisher said “such massive and risky development, like building nuclear reactors” needs community engagement by government and industry leaders.
“If Southwest Virginia wants to create true innovation and equity in its energy landscape,” said Fisher, “it needs to listen to the households that will have energy projects in their backyards and give them a seat at the planning table.”
“If those living in our communities are excluded from decision-making about our future,” said Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards president Terran Young, “how can we be expected to trust and accept the choices foisted upon us from Richmond and beyond?”
Appalachian Voices spokesperson Adam Wells said his organization does support clean energy and good-paying employment development in the coalfields, including fixing impacts from the coal industry. He also questions how the state energy plan does that while taking into account affected communities.
“So far, it appears that this effort misses that opportunity,” said Wells, “all the more alarming given the well-documented social and environmental problems associated with nuclear energy.”
Youngkin said the SMR is part of a range of carbon-neutral energy developments in the plan, which includes wind and solar power, battery storage technology, hydrogen production using methane and water from underground mines and carbon-capture technology.
“This is our moment to lead, so let’s get to work,” Youngkin said.