WISE — Wednesday’s online Zoom forum on Wise County’s housing availability painted a tough picture for economic development officials, employers and the construction/development sector.
Moderated by Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin, the forum attracted 57 people from local and state government agencies, real estate and development firms, colleges and employers to look at demographics and housing supply issues facing the county’s economic development efforts.
County Economic Development Assistant Natalie Chapman said a look at where employees of four of the county’s major employers live gives an idea of the problem in trying to attract growth.
Thirty-three percent of Ballad Health’s employees in the county and Norton live outside both localities, Chapman said. Of Mountain Empire Community College’s employees, 41.8% live outside the county and city, with UVA Wise and Wise County Public Schools having 19.4% and 15% of their employees, respectively, outside the county and city.
Ballad Southwest Virginia operations CEO Shannon Showalter said the lack of available owner and rental housing is making it harder to recruit physicians and even traveling nurses to work on the Virginia side.
“It’s a great place to work but a challenge for homeowning,” Showalter said.
UVA Wise Strategic Initiatives Vice Chancellor Shannon Blevins said the housing situation will make it hard as the college looks to recruit 40 to 50 new faculty in the coming years. Anticipated new graduate programs will add to the college’s need for available housing.
Chapman said the county’s economic development office is readying for a study to determine housing needs for rental and owned housing, to collect housing data and to suggest ways to address the lack of housing stock for employees of existing and prospective new businesses.
Chris McNamara, Virginia Housing’s strategic housing officer, and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Outreach Associate Director Matt Weaver outlined several programs for helping local governments address affordable new and rehabilitated housing stock.
McNamara and Weaver also acknowledged that rising interest and mortgage rates are contributing to more expensive housing costs. Randy Wampler, co-owner of RE/MAX Cavaliers real estate agency in Wise, said the effects of rising housing costs along with rising demand can be seen in the decline of annual new home construction in the county.
In 2012, Wampler said, 16 homes were built with an average 2,500 square feet of space and an average price of $266,000. By 2021, he said, eight homes had been built in the county with an average price of $235,000 but a drop in average space to 1,700 square feet.
“If I had 100 brand new homes to list,” said Wampler, “I could sell 100 in a year.”
He said there is a demand from prospective home buyers and builders across the U.S. to locate in Wise County. Availability of suitable land is a problem, he added, with issues such as limited sites that can handle septic systems and the cost of bringing electrical hookups to develop land for construction.
Wampler said there is a strong demand for four-bedroom houses, as many buyers want to bring extended family into their homes.
The workers needed to handle new construction demand add another challenge to increasing housing stock, said Barak Saltzman, operations vice president of real estate development firm D.R. Horton. He said adequate numbers of construction tradesmen are hard to find in the region, and that means workforce training efforts need to address that demand.
“There hasn’t been a trade workforce ecosystem in a while,” Mountain Empire Community College President Kristen Westover said of the demand for construction trade training at the college.
While MECC has about 78 students in construction and electrical trade programs, overall enrollment in those programs has declined in recent years with declining regional population.
Westover said the college is working with the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission on training for people who are getting back on their feet after drug problems and incarceration. The larger challenge is matching the output of trained students to the local demand, she added. If the demand is not there, those students may find jobs elsewhere or choose employment over starting their own construction businesses.
“Everything we do is a chicken-and-egg conundrum,” Falin said of Westover’s observation.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said the division’s Career and Technical Center has construction trades programs. While the division is trying to expose middle school students to what those programs can offer in careers and income potential, he said technology programs can pull students away from trades training.
Falin said government and private sector developers need to look at ways to find large areas of land for housing developments. He said legislators can help by passing provisions that would freeze assessed land values as a tax incentive to spur new construction.