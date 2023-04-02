WISE — Development of a 200-acre section of the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park has gotten a $1.75 million boost.
Wise County IDA Executive Director Brian Falin said Friday that the grant package of state and federal funds will allow completion of two phases to prepare the former Elam Farm site in the park’s southwest area for light industrial or data center use by 2024.
A $750,000 Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant, combined with a previous $1.71 million federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant, will allow completion of the Elam Farm phase one, Falin said. That phase involves running water, sewer and natural gas connections to the area along with completing basic clearing, grading and an access road for the second phase: development of a 65-acre footprint suitable for a building pad.
Falin said the second phase will be covered by $1 million in federal Community Project Funding.
“We’re trying to do both phases simultaneously,” Falin said, adding that the project will soon be out for bid with a planned November 2023 groundbreaking and an estimated 18-month completion time.
Prospective light industrial and data center tenants have contacted the IDA about the Elam Farm site, Falin said, and some of those prospects fit in with InvestSWVA’s Project Oasis survey two years ago of suitable data center sites in Southwest Virginia based on access to underground mine site water for geothermal cooling of data center equipment.
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority helped the IDA fund the purchase of the farm site with an $832,000 package.
“It is very exciting to see the continued development of this prime real estate, which expands the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park and is a great location for businesses looking for a talented workforce and within one mile of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise,” said VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. “We commend Wise County for their vision for this property and the park and look forward to continuing to work with the county and the IDA on additional projects.”
The planned 65-acre pad gives the IDA options when it comes to attracting one large operation or subdividing the pad for smaller prospects, Falin said.
“Site readiness is a major factor in recruiting efforts and we feel as though this project will greatly enhance the attractiveness of the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park,” Wise County IDA Chairman Cliff Carson said Friday. “We are appreciative of each of our funding partners and look forward to breaking ground on this development in the coming months.”
The site is bracketed by the town of Wise’s recreation complex, the Wise County Justice Center and UVA Wise. The overall park contains two call centers, a data center with solar panel farm, the county Social Services department, a graphene research lab, a builders’ supply business, a private Christian school and an office building.
“As one of the few remaining undeveloped prime sites in the park, as well as the larger Southwest Virginia region, the Elam property has potential to host one or more tenants in our target industry sectors, such as advanced light manufacturing and data centers,” said Wise County Board of Supervisors Chair J.H. Rivers.
Connector road
About 20 years earlier, county officials had discussed a connector road from Alternate U.S. 58 at the Bear Creek Road area near Norton to link with the Technology and Business Park. While such a road is not part of the Elam Farm development, Falin said that project could help renew long-term discussions of such a connector road.