WISE — Development of a 200-acre section of the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park has gotten a $1.75 million boost.

Wise County IDA Executive Director Brian Falin said Friday that the grant package of state and federal funds will allow completion of two phases to prepare the former Elam Farm site in the park’s southwest area for light industrial or data center use by 2024.

