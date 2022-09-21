Wise County Economic Development Office hosts public Zoom forum on housing Sep 21, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE – The Wise County Economic Development Office will host a free Zoom roundtable on housing in Wise County Oct. 5.The roundtable, which starts at 1 p.m., is free to the public and requires no pre-registration.Online login by Zoom is at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85840812768, and the meeting ID is 858 4081 2768.To dial into the meeting, find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbobQBbqEWFor more information:Call: (276) 328-2321Email: www.wisecounty.orgTry the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoom Forum Roundtable Telephony Login Office Housing County Economic Development Recommended for you ON AIR