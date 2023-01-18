KINGSPORT — Attention Chick-fil-A fans: Your nearly six-month wait to get a chicken sandwich and waffle fries fix in the Model City may come to an end next week.
Sixty-five new service jobs also are on the way.
The local franchise announced Monday afternoon on Facebook plans to reopen the 1205 Stone Drive location Thursday, Jan. 26, which franchise operator John Tingle confirmed Tuesday.
“We can’t wait. I’m excited. My employees are excited. I know Kingsport is excited,” Tingle, who in the fall will mark his 35th year with Chick-fil-A in Kingsport, said Tuesday. He and his wife, Tammy, moved to the Model City in 1988 from Asheville.
The eatery’s temporary closing ranked No. 5 among the top 2022 stories as chosen by an online poll of Kingsport Times News readers. Tingle said its reopening will expand the number of employees from 85 to about 150.
The fast-food restaurant closed in late July for demolition and rebuilding.
The project has expanded the location from one to two drive-thru lanes and moved the building’s footprint on the lot to the east. The changes are designed to reduce congestion and make drive-thru service quicker.
With two drive-thru lanes, Tingle said, 33 cars can be handled without customer traffic backing up to IHOP next door on Stone Drive.
Also the building has gone from about 3,200 to almost 5,000 square feet, mostly due to an expanded kitchen, which can help with catering. The parking lot also has been expanded. Inside seating at 95 remains about the same as before, although additional outdoor patio seating is a new option.
The planned reopening is two days short of six months from the location’s closing on July 28.
“There have been lots of questions regarding our reopening day and as of right now, our target reopening day is Jan. 26,” the Kingsport location posted Monday on Facebook.
“Stay tuned to our social media channels for further updates,” the post said. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone very soon.”
Tingle said the Jan. 26 date is “if everything works out with the contractors” and final inspections are good.
Here are some questions and answers about the project and Chick-fil-A in general:
What time exactly on Jan. 26 is the location to reopen?
Tingle said the dine-in and drive-thru should open at 10:30 a.m. for lunch if all inspections and final work are passed and completed. Normal hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
All Chick-fil-A locations are closed Sundays, a decision the late Truett Cathy, chain founder, made for the family-owned company.
Will there be a grand reopening event?
Tingle said he might have a short ceremony at 10 a.m., but because this is a reopening, corporate officials won’t have the same kind of celebration as the opening of a new store.
Why isn’t there a second Kingsport location?
Tingle said the decision to have another Chick-fil-A rests with corporate officials and that as of now a second location is not planned for Kingsport.
(The Kingsport Times News in a June editorial called for a second Chick-fil-A in town.)
“Chick-fil-A opens a limited number of restaurants each year,” a statement on the corporate website says. “While we receive hundreds of suggestions from customers on where they would like to see a new Chick-fil-A restaurant, the real estate team at Chick-fil-A Inc. is responsible for selecting all new locations based on corporate goals for expansion in specifically targeted markets and other relevant business factors.”
The first location in Kingsport was opened by Tingle in the Fort Henry Mall in 1988, and the Stone Drive location opened Oct. 28, 1998. The mall location later closed, Tingle said, although one of the Johnson City locations is in the Johnson City Mall.
How many states does Chick-fil-A serve?Chick-fil-A had 2,700 locations as of Jan. 2, 2023 spread among all U.S. states and Washington, D.C., except Alaska and Vermont. It also is in Canada, according to ScrapeHero.
Also according to data gathered by ScrapeHero, as of Jan. 2, Texas has the most locations at 470, and Houston had the most of any city at 57. Virginia had 141 locations, North Carolina 186 and Tennessee 96.
U.S. territories with no Chick-fil-A are Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa.