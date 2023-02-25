KINGSPORT — Twenty-three budding entrepreneurs not yet in high school got the chance to shine and sell Friday at the Kids Business Expo.
It happened before, during and after the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Friday Business Breakfast at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
And four of the individuals or teams of up to three won awards for their efforts, not to mention some money they and the others from Robinson and Sevier Middle schools made from sales.
The winners are as follows:
• Most Original Business Idea: Design Your Life, Jaylynn Stallard. The Robinson Middle eighth-grader makes and sells resin cell phone stands.
• Highest Business Potential: Brandt’s Woodworking, Brandt Holton. Holton had sold out of his woodworking creations shortly after the breakfast but gave out information to people who may order or buy from him in the future.
• Best Presentation and Creativity: Smiley Soaps and Scrubs, Emma Martin and Ridley Arnette. The two are Sevier Middle seventh-graders.
• Past Winners Choice Award: Iron Titan, Michael Stacy. Stacy is an eighth-grader at Sevier and makes metal sculptures and other things, some from discarded items like spark plugs.
The judges were Trey Darnell, a Lincoln Elementary School parent and one-time school board candidate; Claire Arbaugh, work-based learning coordinator with Dobyns-Bennett High School; Chris Hartley of Tele-Optics Inc.; Tiffany Smelser of Eastman Credit Union; Tara Burns of Branded; Rebecca Beck of Ballad Health; and Kevin Davis of Eastman Chemical Co.
Sponsors were Tele-Optics and Eastman Credit Union.
Lora Barnett, executive director of government relations and workforce development for the chamber, said the Kids Business Expo showcased the “next generation of entrepreneurs and business owners.”
“It means the world to them that they can show your their talents,” Barnett said.
After the breakfast, chamber official Aundrea Salyers announced the winners, with an introduction from Kingsport City Schools Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton. And after the awards, Barnett told the four winners that they would be able to set up their booths again before a chamber board meeting, probably in the summer.
“We can’t wait to promote you,” she said.
WHAT ABOUT BREAKFAST?
During the breakfast, folks from breakfast sponsors Eastman Chemical Co. and Ballad talked about what makes Kingsport a good place to live for health care and quality of life.
“If the schools didn’t look good, I wasn’t going to accept it,” said Paula Bulcao, director of global public and community affairs for Eastman.
After determining the Kingsport City School system was up to snuff, she said she was impressed with the YMCA, downtown Kingsport lofts in former commercial or industrial buildings ,and the new Town Lofts apartments downtown across from the Chamber of Commerce and Kingsport City Schools.
She also cited health care, housing and the Dobyns-Bennett High School band. “Two and a half years later, my mind hasn’t changed,” Bulcao said.
During her presentation, the chamber on a projection screen showed a quote from Northeast State Community College President Jeff McCord, the former Tennessee commissioner of Economic and Community Development who returned to Kingsport after working for Gov. Bill Lee in Nashville.
“Over time, beauty becomes boring, gracious is a given and miracles mundane. Familiarity makes us forget what we are truly seeing. And more often than not it takes someone with fresh eyes to remind us,” McCord said.
Ballad physicians Freddie Williams and Chris Metzger also spoke.
Williams, a cardiovascular disease specialist with Ballad and the CVC Heart Institute in Kingsport, talked about a new non-invasive corotid analysis called HeartFlow she said has reduced costs by 26%, caused 63% of treatment plans to change when used, and has served more than 100,000 patients.
Metzger, a heart surgeon and system chair of clinical research for Ballad, said he’s been in Kingsport 24 years and touted the collaborative relationship between Ballad and the CVA Heart Institute.
“This is a unique place,” Metzger said.
He said Ballad trials on carotid stenting versus surgery have shown both are effective, with Holston Valley Medical Center either No. 1 or No. 2 over the years among 44 places where carotid research is done.
The research has been recognized 72 times in peer-reviewed publications, been the subject of nine book chapters, seven Federal Drug Administration audits that found no irregularities, and the home of 128 of 150 “live case transmissions” viewed around the globe.
He said Kingsport and Holston Valley do so well because of willing clinical volunteers and “no shortage of cardiovascular disease” in the region.