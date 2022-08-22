BLOUNTVILLE — Four West Ridge High School students are the first Sullivan County Schools students to participate in a work-based learning (WBL) program at Eastman Chemical Co.

They are getting what school system officials called a jump-start on potential vocational careers.

First four Sullivan County Eastman work-based learning students

A banner shows the first four work-based learning students at Eastman Chemical Co. from Sullivan County's West Ridge High School. Left to right: Owen Countiss, Tyler Crawford, Sebastin Easler and Ashlyn Forester.

