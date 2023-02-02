Left to right, Kingsport Alderman James Phillips; Kingsport City Schools career technical education director Bo Shadden; Tennessee Center for Applied Technology (TCAT) Elizabethton Kingsport site coordinator Jeremy Bell; TCAT Kingsport site building construction technical instructor Jamel Foster, Worley Ltd. Kingsport Eastman Chemical Co. site workforce development manager Sally Payne; Worley corporate director of workforce development Jamie Van Voorhis; and Kingsport Eastman site Worley site manager Daryl Mills.
Students taking building trades classes at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Elizabethton satellite location in Kingsport with a $5,000 check from Worley, a contractor for Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.
Left to right, Kingsport City Schools career technical education director Bo Shadden talks with Jamel Foster, building construction instructor at the TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) Elizabethton satellite operation in the former Sullivan North High School.
Left to right, after the Worley Ltd. presentation of a $5,000 check for building trades Wednesday: Kingsport City Schools career technical education director Bo Shadden, Dobyns-Bennett High School senior and career technical education building trades student Sam Blalock and Daryl Mills, Kingsport site manager for the Worley contracting operation at Eastman Chemical Co. Blalock is in a work-based learning program with Kingsport-based GRC Construction and plans to attend college and study construction management.
KINGSPORT — A contractor at Eastman Chemical Co. last Thursday ceremoniously took on its first two work-based learning interns from Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Wednesday morning, six days later, that same contractor presented a $5,000 oversized check to benefit the Building Trades Institute at TCAT Elizabethton’s new operation in the former Sullivan North High School building that Kingsport owns and leases to TCAT, which stands for Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
D-B students attend during the school day, while adult students attend at night.
Jamie Van Voorhis, director of workforce development for Worley corporate, participated in Wednesday’s event, as did Worley Kingsport site manager Daryl Mills and Sally Payne, the recently hired workforce development manager for the Kingsport site.
“In October last year, the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) selected Worley to take part in its annual Careers in Construction Month (CICM) contest,” a news release from Worley said.
Worley participated in the contest by offering a $5,000 scholarship to the winning school, Dobyns-Bennett. The scholarship will go toward the support of craft training at the school.
“CICM aims to encourage the community to get involved in spreading public awareness of construction careers and inspire the next generation of craft professionals. Worley was one of 132 industry and education organizations that supported the event,” the release said.
GIANT CHECK PRESENTED
The check was presented first to the officials of Kingsport City Schools and then to the D-B students in construction class at the former county school. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce facilitated the event.
“Congratulations to Dobyns-Bennett High School on winning the CICM contest. Our approach is to collaborate with schools and industry associations to help raise the profile of the craft profession. And we look forward to seeing more students consider craft careers,” Van Voorhis said in the release.
Worley is a global company headquartered in Australia and a global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors.
“As a knowledge-based service provider, we use our knowledge and capabilities to support our customers to reduce their emissions and move towards a low carbon future,” the release said.
Lora Barnett, executive director of government relations and workforce development for the chamber, said the $5,000 will “help continue the efforts we have here today.”
Just over a year ago, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee attended the ribbon cutting for the TCAT Elizabethton at Kingsport and toured the facility.
Jamel Foster, building construction technology instructor, amid 2-by-4 lumber, power tools and plywood, said the money will go toward material and supplies, classroom improvements and possibly virtual learning equipment.
SCHOLARSHIP RECURRING? PROBABLY NOT
Foster said the center would welcome more money in future years, although a Worley official said that is possible but not promised, implied or very probable.
Foster said the facility is serving 25 active students, adults and D-B students, and that open enrollment for adults continues.
Those interested in current or future offerings at the Kingsport satellite of TCAT Elizabethton can contact Foster at Jamel.Foster@ tcatelizabethton.edu.
Jeremy Bell, Kingsport TCAT site coordinator, said the TCAT operation in the former vocational area of North offers construction and nursing classes. Future plans are to offer a diesel agriculture program and auto body repair, he said.
Also attending the ceremony were TCAT Elizabethton Vice President Danny O’Quinn; Bo Shadden, director of career and technical education and post-secondary opportunities for KCS; Claire Airbaugh, director of work-based learning for D-B; and Alderman James Phillips.