KINGSPORT — The future of local manufacturing, according to industry folks, is incarnate in 18 Dobyns-Bennett High School students.
They are in this spring semester's manufacturing work-based learning program.
In four years, work-based learning in Kingsport City Schools has grown from seven students its first semester to 54 this semester.
Of those, 18 students working among four Kingsport-based businesses Thursday morning had ceremonial signings for WBL (work-based learning) Manufacturing Day at D-B.
"These are quickly becoming some of my favorite days of the school year," interim Superintendent Chris Hampton, on leave as D-B principal, said at the signing.
"You are getting 18 outstanding young people," Hampton told the manufacturing representatives. "They are going to be outstanding assets for your companies."
He added that the students are getting "experience and exposure" with opportunities "changing the future of Kingsport."
Clair Arbaugh, D-B's work-based learning coordinator, said the idea behind the program is the same as what KCS tries to do for all students: "Head them in the right direction and give them a path when they leave us."
School system officials and industry representatives said the program gives students training and a glimpse at potential future careers and provides potential employees for the manufacturers.
EASTMAN
"What you're doing here is a giant step in defining your career," said Jeff Fain, a three-decade employee of Eastman Chemical Co. and its director of workforce development.
He thanked teachers, parents and guardians for supporting the WBL students. The 11 students for Eastman this semester are Ryder Brown, Steven Chen, Allen "A.J." Crews, Griffin Domby, Chapel Head, William "Carter" Hyatt, Jarett Mosley, Cannon Mullins, Matthew Munsey, Andrew Smith and Jacob Warren.
SENIOR SAM BLALOCK'S GRC STORY
GRC Construction this semester has intern Sam Blalock, who GRC President Pat Breeding said is the company's third D-B WBL intern through the program. He said the growing momentum of WBL is an opportunity to reload the workforce and help provide a potential career for participants.
"I have been so impressed with the way they handle themselves," Breeding said of the WBL interns who've worked for him.
Blalock, 18 and a senior, was in the initial Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Elizabethton construction cohort at the TCAT satellite at the former Sullivan North High School owned by Kingsport but leased to TCAT.
"I'm on the (work) site helping out the supervisor," Blalock said of working from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kingsport area.
Blalock said he plans a career in construction management and is to start toward a four-year construction and engineering technology degree at East Tennessee State University.
He already has the NCCER (formerly the National Center for Construction Education and Research) basic construction craft certificate, is about half-way through the NCCER carpentry certification, has earned the Starrett measurement certification, is welding certified through Northeast State Community College, has his 10-hour OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) safety certification and has taken the ACT WorkKeys.
SILGAN AND WORLEY
Lester Bentley, manager of supply chain logistics for Silgan Closures, which does contract work for Eastman, said he came from a Kentucky coal mining community and never dreamed as a youth he'd see such a WBL manufacturing program "kick-start their careers."
Silgan has four WBL participants this semester: John Mark Beach, Andrew Myers, Chloe Stefan and Emma Vaughn.
Worley, a first-time participant, has two WBL students this semester: Jackson Barnett and Brent Flores.
"If we don't do it now, we can't provide the services we need to provide to Eastman," said Daryl Mills, program director and site manager for Worley, another Eastman contractor. He said that Silgan is having to bring people in from out of state to do the needed jobs.
"We've got to grow the next generation," Mills said.