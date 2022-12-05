Listen to the music - Wardells bring retail music business to Norton

Son-and-father team Ryan Tackett Wardell and Jim Wardell are putting their own personal and professional love of playing music to work with the Music School and Shop on Park Avenue in Norton.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

NORTON — It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business.

The Music School and Shop opened in the last few days in a former floral shop and bookstore, Jim said, and their business is catering not only to folks who need a guitar or strings but to a broader clientele of students, professionals and people who just enjoy playing an instrument.

