NORTON — It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business.
The Music School and Shop opened in the last few days in a former floral shop and bookstore, Jim said, and their business is catering not only to folks who need a guitar or strings but to a broader clientele of students, professionals and people who just enjoy playing an instrument.
“Where do you take music lessons, where can you get piano lessons?” Jim said. “The Music School.”
Ryan, who also teaches music at UVA Wise, said he had been thinking about starting a music school since March because his home studio was not large enough for the demand for lessons.
“We got to May and this spot opened up,” said Ryan, “and it was a random find for us. It was perfect timing for Dad, and I had a lightened schedule. It was something that we’ve desperately needed in Wise County.”
“The big piece for me, and Ryan will agree, is we’d worked for four years on ‘The Trail of the Lonesome Pine,’ and he’d worked on the musical side of that, and I’d worked on the business side,” said Jim. “This is an opportunity for both of us to continue that work together where both of us focus on our strengths.”
While Ryan has experience in theater and college teaching, Jim said he enjoys playing in local bands The Fatty Livers and Cash Crop.
Jim said the business already has a stock of stringed instruments, keyboards and basic supplies any musician would need, but he and Ryan hope to expand quickly as a resource for school music programs by selling marching band and orchestral instruments and supplies.
“We are affiliated with NEMC, which provides school instrument rentals,” Jim said, “but the most important thing we do here comes back to (Ryan’s) side.”
“For us, being able to offer not only voice and piano lessons, we now have guitar instructor Chris Rose who’ll be joining us,” Ryan said. “We’ll also be able to get school band instruments at rates typically cheaper that what you find on the commercial side.”
For several years, Ryan said, school band students had to get supplies such as reeds from music stores in the Tri-Cities.
“If you were a clarinet player who was clumsy like myself in high school and broke a reed or mouthpiece,” said Ryan, “you had at least a 45-minute or hour drive, which is not the most convenient when your band is going on in 30 minutes.”
“The piece that’s great for me as a guitar player is that we have a really great variety of strings,” Jim added. “We ensure that we have on hand just about anything that anybody needs if they come in the store.”
“We also have kazoos,” Jim said with a laugh.
The Music School and Shop is open 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday at 716 Park Ave. Jim said he and Ryan are planning for a grand opening in February.
Ryan said the demand for music lessons has not been a problem, and the Music School complements available music programs at UVA Wise and Mountain Empire Community College.
“I already have a list of students waiting for January,” Ryan said, “and I’m very excited about that. To be honest, there are only a few piano instructors in the area, so to have a location where you know you can always find one is very reassuring.”