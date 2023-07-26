Virginia teachers visit Domtar facility in Kingsport

Teachers from across Virginia recently visited Domtar’s Kingsport Mill during the four-day Trees to Products continuing education session.

KINGSPORT — Domtar’s Kingsport Mill recently hosted teachers from across Virginia as part of the Trees to Products program.

The program, which is coordinated by Virginia Cooperative Education and the Southwest Virginia Chapter Society of American Foresters, covers the fundamentals of forestry and the wood industry.

