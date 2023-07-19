DUFFIELD – Officials of Scott County Telephone the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission recently announced the next phase of state and federally funded broadband expansion across Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton.
With more than $22.8 million in state and local-match funding and a share of $1.48 billion in federal infrastructure funding in the future, the chances of bringing low-cost, high-speed broadband access to approximately 11,000 households and businesses are looking good according to those officials.
Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller, however, both say a pending federal civil suit by the Association of American Railroads poses a stumbling block to broadband expansion statewide and especially in Southwest Virginia.
AAR – which includes Norfolk Southern and CSX, the two major Virginia railways – is suing to block state legislation passed this year that would cut railroad permit review times and costs for broadband utility crossings under railroad rights-of-way and property.
The AAR suit, filed June 23 in Alexandria Federal Court, claims the state broadband crossing law provisions will allow illegal taking of private property in contradiction of the Virginia Constitution.
The law calls for a $2,000 fee per crossing in most cases along with a charge of up to $5,000 for the railroad’s costs. Permit applications have to be reviewed and accepted within 35 days in most cases.
““We had a legislative process,” Kilgore said the day of the LENOWISCO/Scott County Telephone announcement. “The General Assembly decided in a very bipartisan way that this was very important to make sure that we have broadband available and a lot of the time the railroad was holding us up. The cost was $18,000, $19,000, up to $30,000 for engineering and that’s just not acceptable.”
“We want to be a good partner with Norfolk Southern,” Kilgore added. “We want Norfolk Southern to do well, but not at the total expense of the taxpayers and keeping folks from getting the broadband they deserve.”
Miller said Southwest Virginia for years has been affected by the cost of utility crossings at railroad property, from broadband to water and sewer.
“It’s always been an issue we’ve dealt with in infrastructure projects,” said Miller. “The one good thing is, on a per-project basis, the railroad has always been good to sit down and, through negotiation, get to a point where everyone can live with what has been come up with. Hopefully, that’s what will occur with this as it has in the past. They’ve been good to work with and get things done, but unless we can all work together on this, we’re all kind of at a stalemate really.”
The AAR lawsuit could have more impact in Southwest Virginia because of the numbers of rail lines in the region after more than a century of coal mining. While more urban areas of Virginia may have fewer rail crossings to consider when designing and building utility lines, “we’ve got railroad tracks through every coal camp, coal community there is,” Miller said.
“The problem is,” Kilgore added, “we’ve got so many crossings we’re going to have to engineer over the next year to 18 months and these are just broadband.”
While he said he feels good about the state’s chances in fending off the AAR suit’s claims of the law’s capriciousness or discrimination against rail companies, Kilgore said delays in spending state and federal infrastructure money on Southwest Virginia projects could affect how long those funds remain available.
“What’s going to end up happening, I’m afraid,” Miller added, “is that projects will get backed up. When projects get backed up and you’re not moving, especially with federal funds, then it goes somewhere else because you’re not moving the funds that are available. It’s kind of like a domino effect, and that’s the last thing we need.”
While the July 12 announcement is good news for Southwest Virginia households and businesses now without fast or any broadband access, Kilgore said public demand and questions of when they ae getting broadband too will add tension to the situation.
“We have to have an answer, and we want folks to have broadband and the capacity for broadband,” said Kilgore, “but we can’t keep going in this vicious cycle of not knowing when our permit’s going to be approved, how much the permit’s going to cost and if it’s too high is it going to take away from hooking somebody up?”
Kilgore pointed to General Assembly support of an inland port in Washington County, where tractor-trailers can be loaded onto trains to speed freight deliveries while reducing interstate truck traffic levels.
“We’re trying to help the railroad and we want trucks off the interstate, and we hope that we can put that inland port in Washington County, which will get a lot of the truck traffic and help (NS) be profitable,” said Kilgore. “But it looks like we can’t keep going in this vicious circle of all these delays and higher costs.”