LEBANON — Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority board members have voted to help boost funding for a Wise County development project near the $4.6 million mark.
The VCEDA Board voted Thursday to approve up to $300,000 in loan funding for the Wise County Industrial Development Authority’s Elam Farm site project, adding to $4.29 million already approved million in state, federal and VCEDA funding for development of the 65-acre project.
VCEDA’s latest action adds to an earlier authority decision to contribute $834,250 to purchase the former farm. The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority helped the IDA fund the purchase of the farm site with an $834,250 loan package. Thursday’s vote also gave the IDA a 10-year extension on the purchase loan maturity.
The Elam Farm site — located next to the Wise County Business and Technology Park — is bracketed by the town of Wise’s recreational complex, the county Justice Center and UVA Wise.
County IDA officials are developing the site as a potential data center or light industrial site. Phase one of the project has included grading, construction of an access road and completing water/sewer, electrical and natural gas service. A second phase will include preparing the site for a building pad.
Development of the Elam Farm property also follows the 2021 cataloging of potential data center sites in Southwest Virginia under InvestSWVA’s Project Oasis. IDA officials earlier this year have said they have received contact from prospective tenants with a possible groundbreaking in November.
In other business, the VCEDA Board approved a resolution honoring past chair and current Buchanan County board member Jay Rife. The resolution also commemorated Rife’s service as the only chairman of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority.
The board also voted to continue a change to criteria for grants under VCEDA’s Seed Capital program.
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the program shifted away from grants for small retail businesses to focus on information technology, manufacturing, energy and creative tourism businesses.
The Scott County Economic Development Authority’s request to extend a grant disbursement deadline for expansion as Tempur Sealy’s Duffield plant to June 17, 2024.
