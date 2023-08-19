LEBANON — Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority board members have voted to help boost funding for a Wise County development project near the $4.6 million mark.

The VCEDA Board voted Thursday to approve up to $300,000 in loan funding for the Wise County Industrial Development Authority’s Elam Farm site project, adding to $4.29 million already approved million in state, federal and VCEDA funding for development of the 65-acre project.


