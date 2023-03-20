Local News Logo

WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will lead a new paid and academic credit internship program serving the Southwest Virginia region.

The $250,000, two year grant under the state-funded Innovative Internship Partnership Program will help educate and prepare K-12 and college students to be best prepared to work and thrive in the region.

For more information, email vtop@uvawise.edu

