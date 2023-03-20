WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will lead a new paid and academic credit internship program serving the Southwest Virginia region.
The $250,000, two year grant under the state-funded Innovative Internship Partnership Program will help educate and prepare K-12 and college students to be best prepared to work and thrive in the region.
“Learning outside the classroom is as important as inside the classroom,” UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry said of the program. “Employers expect recent graduates from high school or college to be ready to hit the job running on the first day. Providing valuable hands-on experience not only helps graduates gets jobs here in Southwest Virginia, but it also aids employers in keeping their businesses going and growing.
Henry said the program fits with the college’s mission of promoting economic and community development in Central Appalachia.
The college — one of five state colleges and universities overseeing their own regional parts of the IIPP — will serve 13 counties and three cities from Galax to Lee County in the GO Virginia economic development region 1.
Henry said the UVA Wise program aims to create paid and academic internships in career fields such as information and emerging technology, energy innovation, mineral resource development, agricultural manufacturing and food and beverage manufacturing.
IIPP also aims to deal with the region’s job losses stemming from the pandemic, Henry said, where Southwest Virginia lost an estimated 11,584 jobs — equal to 8.5 percent of the region’s workforce — in the first quarter of 2020.
Henry said UVA Wise has drawn support from the United Way of Southwest Virginia, the Southwest Virginia Alliance of Manufacturing and regional colleges, including four- and two-year institutions. She said the next step is to bring chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, industry groups and other stakeholders together.
Over the two-year grant period the college will lead and convene a growing coalition of education and business leaders to increase school internship opportunities across the region. Officials and staff will work to identify existing internship programs, resources and new experiential learning opportunities among regional educators and employers.
Stakeholders will also gather and prioritize regional employers’ needs that are not currently being met, Henry said.
Henry said the United Way of Southwest Virginia has an additional role in the project through its Youth Expo and its existing IGNITE Tech Talent initiative, which provides high school juniors and seniors an internship or apprenticeship the experience they need to be ready for work upon graduation
“We are committed to working alongside UVA Wise to build a strong foundation for long-term economic growth in the region,” said Mary Anne Holbrook, vice president of community impact of United Way of Southwest Virginia. “We strongly support this project as a way to develop a more resilient region as we continue to navigate economic impacts of the coal economy,”
Both employers and student interns must complete a series of mandatory introductory lessons developed by the National Association of Colleges and Employers to prepare them for their respective roles in internships under IIPP. The courses for employers will help them learn how to develop a successful internship, while students will learn how to take full advantage of the internship and obtain career readiness skills.