Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin

Barkin

 contributed

WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will host Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin during the Eighth Annual SWVA Economic Forum in May.

Barkin, who will present the “State of the Region” address at the Forum will share his insights on the overall economy and Southwest Virginia region and offer a question and answer session on Thursday, May 25, at the David Prior Convocation Center. Early bird registration begins March 1.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you