WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will host Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin during the Eighth Annual SWVA Economic Forum in May.
Barkin, who will present the “State of the Region” address at the Forum will share his insights on the overall economy and Southwest Virginia region and offer a question and answer session on Thursday, May 25, at the David Prior Convocation Center. Early bird registration begins March 1.
“The Pursuit of Prosperity” is the 2023 theme for the conference which will repeat last year’s virtual offering with a hybrid event where participants can attend either online and in person.
“This year we will embrace the theme of ‘The Pursuit of Prosperity,’ and share the momentum that is driving our region forward,” said Director for UVA Wise Economic Development and GO Virginia Region One Kalen Hunter. “We hope you will join us as we discover more about energy initiatives, creative talent pipeline solutions and inspiring community development strategies.”
UVA Wise serves as the support entity for the GO Virginia Region One program and facilitates other community efforts.
Barkin has served as both president and CEO of the FRB of Richmond since 2018, where he is responsible for the bank’s monetary policy, bank supervision and regulation and payment services. He also oversees the Federal Reserve System’s information technology organization. He serves on the Federal Reserve’s chief monetary policy body, the Federal Open Market Committee.
Prior to the Richmond Fed, Barkin was a senior partner and CFO at McKinsey & Company, a worldwide management consulting firm, where he oversaw McKinsey’s offices in the southern United States. He earned his bachelor’s degree, MBA and law degrees from Harvard University.
Tamarah Holmes, director of the Office of Broadband and program manager of the Virginia Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Program for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, will emcee the conference.
For 20 years, Holmes has worked in community and economic development in New York, New Jersey and Virginia. She played an instrumental role in the creation of the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative having served as the lead in the development of the program that has grown from a $1 million to a $750 million appropriation since 2017. As Virginia ARC program manager, she oversees ARC’s economic and community development programming in 25 counties and eight independent cities in the Appalachian region of Virginia.
Registration for the forum is required and opens March 1 with early bird rate costs which are $20 for virtual attendance and $40 for in-person attendance. Day of conference walk-ins are welcomed.