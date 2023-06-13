KINGSPORT - In the nearly three decades since Urban Brews opened its doors, the coffee shop has seen different management and menu changes. Most recently, the business received a name update from Hibbert-Davis Urban Brews to Urban Brews & Creamery under new ownership.
Ariel and Iliana Rodriguez took over as owners this year. Their official ribbon cutting ceremony took place on April 20. For them, running Urban Brews started with their vision of serving the community sweet treats and making it a welcoming space for all.
“So kind of like a fun spot is what our hearts are really wanting,” said Iliana Rodriguez, co-owner of Urban Brews. “We actually used to have rolled ice cream when we lived in Florida, and then when we moved here, it wasn't here. So I started researching on how we can bring it here and how we could do it and that's how we brought the rolled ice cream.”
The shop features several rolled ice cream flavors: blackberry, coconut, cookies and cream, vanilla, lavender, strawberries and Nutella, chai, Reese lover and cotton candy flavors. They have a specific station where they make and roll the ice cream up before serving it to customers. Rodriguez mentioned they had to teach themselves how to make it before offering it to the public.
Coffee lovers can still order their traditional favorites – macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos and cold brews, but now there are just some extra choices for those wanting something different. Most people are still learning about their rolled ice cream addition as they come in.
“The community has been great, they're super excited about ice cream,” Rodriguez mentioned. “I mean, we had to get the word out more about our rolled ice cream because I feel like not a lot of people know about it, so it's like a surprise when they come in. They're coming in for coffee and then they end up getting ice cream.”
There’s even special choices for dogs, too. Every month the shop features a different flavor for their “dog ice cream,” with this month’s flavor being bacon. Rodriguez said the ice cream is free of sugar and dairy. She also makes dog treats that are available in-store and dog owners can get pup cups for their furry friends if they wish.
The menu has also received some other updates with more breakfast and lunch options available. According to Rodriguez, it is all made fresh and from scratch. They have plans to incorporate more desserts in the coming weeks since it is one of Rodriguez's specialties.
“We are going to be adding some more sandwiches, but what we're mostly excited for is our street waffles,” Rodriguez said. “It's shaped like a waffle, but it is the consistency of a croissant. It's really flaky and then it is topped with a whipped cream mousse, and then topped with fruit and caramel drizzle.”
She has appreciated the community support thus far, especially after having to cut back on hours during a difficult time for their family this month. Coming from a big city, she shared how it’s nice to feel a genuine connection with the people around her and it feels like home.
“Just in the past week, with us being partially open due to my mother passing away, everyone has been absolutely amazing,” said Rodriguez. “We've even gotten a couple cards. It's a community that we've never had. So it's really nice to be here.”
At the end of the day, Rodriguez wants Urban Brews to be a place where all people, including families and younger students, want to spend time and hang out.
“I think that my biggest message would be that this is a safe space for anybody and everybody to come have a treat, even with their pet,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like nobody is left out with the menu that we've created. We're a family and I want to create a space where families can feel like they can come.”
Urban Brews & Creamery is located at 247 Broad St #101. They are open Tuesday through Saturday with varying hours. For more information, call the shop at (423) 765-0777 or visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/UrbanBrewscreamery.