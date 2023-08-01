KINGSPORT — Friends of Warriors Path State Park will host its inaugural Golf Classic Tournament this fall.
The 18-hole tournament will serve as a fundraiser to directly benefit the Warriors Path State Park Golf Course and other Friends of Warriors Path State Park projects.
ABOUNT THE ORGANIZATION
Mary Steadman, board member for Friends of Warriors Path, explained how their current advocacy efforts and improvements have been made with the help of their team of participating volunteers.
“We were actively involved in the recent rebuilding of the marina, the boat slips and also the new campground,” Steadman said. “It'd been more than 50 years since those facilities were built.”
The nonprofit organization started in 2000 to “conserve the Park’s natural resources and to maintain and improve the Park’s facilities,” according to the group's mission statement.
Past projects have included creating and maintaining more than 11 miles of mountain biking trails, development of the disc golf course and partnering with the Holston Rowing Club. Steadman also shared that hundreds of volunteers show up for work days each year.
FUNDING UPCOMING PROJECTS
The focus for these projects is providing support for initiatives that cannot be provided to Warriors Path State Park through the state funding process. The funds from the golf tournament will help bring equipment like a starter podium and scoreboard for golf tournaments to the park.
“Most facilities have what they call a starter podium, they do it out of a golf cart,” Steadman said. “Part of our goal in the fundraising of this tournament is to provide 50% of the proceeds to the golf course, to be able to purchase those things, and 50% to the Friends group to do things like Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground, and to support our other user groups.”
Another one of their primary focuses includes the Warriors Path Golf Course and updating Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground, including the Lion’s Narnia Storybook Braille Trail.
The wardrobes used as part of the display for the Storybook Trail have suffered from damage over time due to weathering from the past 16 years. This trail provides an interactive experience based on “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis, with eight sensory stations and wheelchair accessible Braille trail.
“It was under the tree, it suffered a lot of just constant rain or constant dampness, and it eventually met its demise,” Steadman said. “We were going to try to refurbish it, and we took the roof off, and we did and the sides just went down. Built by volunteers originally, built wonderfully but out of wood. So we are trying right now to rebuild both the wardrobes.”
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
The tournament will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 13. It includes breakfast, lunch, door prizes and awards for participating golfers.
The event is sponsored by Champion Chevrolet, with other event sponsors including SpeedPro, WAPK MeTV, Texas Roadhouse, Hardee’s, Six Rivers Media, 98.5 WTFM, Food City and Visit Kingsport.
Entry fee is $400 per team of four, and that cost covers green fees, a golf cart and the meals provided. The event also will give team and hole competition prizes.
Champion Chevrolet will be sponsoring four hole-in-one prizes, such as a truck giveaway, a retail golf apparel package and golf clubs. Hole sponsorships are still available for $150 each.
Forms and payment must be submitted online or through mail by Oct. 1. Address mail entries to P.O. Box 6164, Kingsport, TN 37663. For online entries and more information, visit https://friendsofwarriorspathstatepark.com/golf-classic-tournament.
To enter the Friends of Warriors Golf Classic, sponsor a hole or donate a prize, call Mary Steadman at 423-956-4330 or email mesteadman@aol.com.