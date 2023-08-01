KINGSPORT — Friends of Warriors Path State Park will host its inaugural Golf Classic Tournament this fall.

The 18-hole tournament will serve as a fundraiser to directly benefit the Warriors Path State Park Golf Course and other Friends of Warriors Path State Park projects.

Darrell's Dream

Darrell’s Dream at Warriors Path State Park, features a  universally accessible playground complete with the Lions Narnia Braille Trail, an interactive walkway that tells a story around the park. 

Recommended for you