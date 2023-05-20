Workforce Hub

Artist rendering of the regional workforce hub to be developed in Abingdon, Virginia.

ABINGDON, Virginia — United Way of Southwest Virginia, Food City and the town of Abingdon announced plans Friday to transform the former Kmart b into the anchor campus for a regionwide workforce initiative.

United Way of Southwest Virginia bought the property, thanks to a partnership with Food City.

