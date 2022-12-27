Tusculum lobby renaming honors band, employee graduate

Left to right, Tusculum University President Dr. Scott Hummel, 1995 graduate Doug DeBusk and Andrew Johnson Bank President and CEO Paige Hull are shown following the unveiling of the renamed lobby at Tusculum.

 CONTRIBUTED/TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY

GREENEVILLE — Christmas came a little early for a local bank employee who once played basketball for Tusculum University. However, school officials said the bank has been a real Santa for the school.

Tusculum has recognized Andrew Johnson Bank for its investment in the higher education institution’s recent fitness, wellness and strength initiatives with the naming of a special space on campus.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.