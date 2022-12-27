Left to right, Tusculum University President Dr. Scott Hummel, 1995 graduate Doug DeBusk and Andrew Johnson Bank President and CEO Paige Hull are shown following the unveiling of the renamed lobby at Tusculum.
GREENEVILLE — Christmas came a little early for a local bank employee who once played basketball for Tusculum University. However, school officials said the bank has been a real Santa for the school.
Tusculum has recognized Andrew Johnson Bank for its investment in the higher education institution’s recent fitness, wellness and strength initiatives with the naming of a special space on campus.
During a ceremony on Dec. 14, Tusculum unveiled a plaque for the Andrew Johnson Bank Lobby outside the new athletic weight training area. The recognition was for the bank’s support of that facility and the Wellness Center, a new fitness area for all Tusculum students, faculty and staff. Both facilities, which were opened in the summer, are located on the lower level of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons.
However, the bank was not the only one celebrated during the event. At the bank’s request, the lobby was named in honor of Doug DeBusk, a 1995 Tusculum graduate and former basketball player.
DeBusk serves as executive vice president and chief lending officer at the financial institution. The plaque notes his passion and dedication to the bank and the university.
“Andrew Johnson Bank is the definition of a strong local community bank,” said Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “The bank supports the community and has a long history of supporting the university and our students.”
NEW FACILITIES
With the support of the bank and other donors, Tusculum created a specially designated area within Niswonger for athletic weight training. That freed space for the university to develop the Wellness Center in a different area on the same floor, which contains an array of equipment, such as treadmills, elliptical machines, weight machines and dumbbells. More items will be added to that facility in the future.
The bank’s support for Tusculum includes numerous large projects, such as the renovation and expansion of the Thomas J. Garland Library and construction of the state-of-the-art Meen Center and the Niswonger Commons. The bank has also contributed to the athletic program.
“We feel really blessed to have Tusculum University in our community,” Paige Hull, the bank’s president and CEO, said during the event. “We are proud today to be able to partner with you on this project to help your student-athletes, your nonathletes, faculty and staff have a great place to work out and stay healthy. I’m also proud to honor Doug DeBusk today.”
DeBusk was an all-conference guard. A member of the university’s Sports Hall of Fame, he scored more than 1,000 points and is the program’s all-time leader in assists with 735.
His brother, Frankie, was Tusculum’s head football coach for 18 years and athletic director for eight. Their popular father, Louis, who was affectionately known as “Big Coach,” served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Pioneers. Doug’s daughter, Delana, is currently a freshman guard on the Tusculum women’s basketball team, and his son, Dylan, is a 2020 graduate of the university and former Pioneer football player.