The Tri-Cities Airport announced a new exhibit at the airport in partnership with the Hands On! Discovery Center.
This exhibit allows visitors to dive into the science of aviation and learn how airplanes stay in the air. The exhibit was made possible by the Louis H. Gump family for passengers of all ages to enjoy.
“The Tri-Cities Airport is excited to bring this interactive exhibit to our visitors and guests," said Gene Cossey, executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport. "This display demonstrates the science of flight in an approach that is educational, fun, and even magical. We could not be happier with the partnership between HandsOn! Museum and the Tri-Cities Airport as we continue to make the world of aviation accessible to everyone in our region."
The Tri-Cities Airport invites all to come see and experience the newest addition to their facilities. Heather Watson, interim president and CEO/VP on Education and Exhibits at Hands On!, hopes that the exhibit sparks some curiosity for STEM concepts such as the science of flight and aviation.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Tri-Cities Airport once again to showcase the new interactive Take Flight exhibit”, said Watson. “We have a long-standing partnership with the Tri-Cities Airport in bringing the science of aviation to life through educational experiences including an airport theme on the Draw Alive virtual environment located at the Discovery Center and through a dual field trip offering of both sites."
For more information on the exhibit, contact Trevor Rice, marketing and air service development manager, at trice@triflight.com.