Take Flight exhibit
(Contributed/Tri-Cities Airport)

The Tri-Cities Airport announced a new exhibit at the airport in partnership with the Hands On! Discovery Center. 

This exhibit allows visitors to dive into the science of aviation and learn how airplanes stay in the air. The exhibit was made possible by the Louis H. Gump family for passengers of all ages to enjoy.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you