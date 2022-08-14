KINGSPORT — If you want one last Happy Meal, Big Mac, or apple pie from the Litz Manor Mickey D’s, you need to “get up and get away” today.
I know a couple of things in that sentence might need translation for some readers. Mickey D’s is slang used by some for McDonald’s. The “some” I speak of seem to always be younger than me, if that’s any help.
As for Litz Manor (second word pronounced “may-ner”), that’s the neighborhood near and around the intersection of Fort Henry Drive, Warpath Drive and Konnarock Road. People younger than me or not from here often do not know this, per my experience.
But if you don’t think you “deserve a break today,” or just have other obligations, don’t fret too much. Do not panic as I did last week when I saw the marquee message in front of McDonald’s on Fort Henry “near the mall.”
“Last day for a Big Mac is the 14th.”
That’s what it said. In my mind I thought (gasp) “Have they lost their minds? Why do companies keep messing with their products?”
By that time I was in the parking lot. I was going there anyway to try to find breakfast items, having missed the Cheddar Rounds cutoff at Pal’s by a full half-hour. Mom was not going to be happy. And now I was apparently going to have to eat several Big Macs.
As I strode across the parking lot, I tried to remember any tips my double-distant cousin Angellette has taught me about how to shut down the drive-thru. Then I remembered that only applies to ordering a fish “sammich” and having the driver behind you blow their horn while you’re checking your order.
I made my way in and to the counter. A young woman greeted me pleasantly. I asked what breakfast items were available and was told none. I asked if Big Macs were going away and got a look that clearly questioned my good sense.
“The sign out front says, ‘Last chance for Big Macs is the 14th,’ ” I told her. “If that’s true I’m going to have to order one, even though I don’t really want one right now.”
She turned thoughtful then asked, “Is the 14th Sunday?”
“Yes.”
She then explained the location is going to be closed for a remodel but will reopen in two months.
“Everyone always says ‘two months,’ ” a Kingsport building official chuckled the next day when I showed up asking to see the work permit(s) for the project. I wanted to know if it was a demolish and complete rebuild.
It is.
A demolition permit was issued on Aug. 4 for 2330 Fort Henry Drive. Plans for redevelopment of the property, approved a couple of weeks ago, show a new McDonald’s on the site. Designs show the new building positioned parallel to and set back about as far as it could be from Fort Henry Drive. The main "driveway" entrance will move away from its current close proximity to Dewey Avenue and the drive-thru lanes (two) will begin along the side of the building facing the road. Customers will pick up their drive-thru orders at a window on the other “back” side of the building and be able to exit into the alley between McDonald’s and the church behind it. That move will allow them to exit onto Konnarock and regain access to Fort Henry Drive at a traffic light.
In the past few days, as I’ve broken this news to family and close friends, I’ve been a little surprised at how many of them began to rattle off their childhood memories of this particular McDonald’s location. I estimate this is at least the third or fourth rebuild since the Golden Arches first came to town in May 1962.
I’ve written before about my own pre-schooler memories of eating at McDonald’s after Mom and our neighbor Mrs. Taylor did their weekly grocery shopping at Oakwood. I also remember when the Big Mac was introduced and my father tried to convince me it was more than I’d eat, but quickly relented. And ate the two-thirds I didn’t finish.
Debbie Salyers, vice president of financial services for the Times News, said McDonald’s was a treat for her family.
“We didn’t eat out very much,” Salyers said. “So going to McDonald’s was a special treat. We went every Friday night and we each got two hamburgers, an order of fries and a drink. They’d pack the burgers and fries in this box for us to take home. Ten burgers on the bottom, five orders of fries on top. I don’t know why I would get two hamburgers. I wouldn’t do that today.”
I asked if it might have been some kind of family pack. Debbie said that rang a bell. I searched online and found those vintage family meal boxes for sale. Some were shaped like a house. Others could be transformed into a Ronald McDonald play stage.
Debbie told me one more thing I didn’t know: “Only men worked there.”
“We didn’t eat out when I was young,” Vicki Cooper Trammell said. “I do have a vivid memory of Dad taking me to McDonald’s at Litz Manor and it was just me and him and I got to order my own Coke. I don’t remember what I ate as much as I remember getting my own Coke. And all the employees were boys. No girls. I wondered why.”
Speaking of Coca-Cola, my brother-in-law Larry Fagans’ father, Lawrence Sr., worked for the Kingsport bottler/distributor and installed the Coca-Cola equipment in the McDonald’s at Litz Manor when it was preparing to open back in 1962.
Thanks to the legwork of my former colleague Vince Staten, I can say this was the first McDonald’s in the Tri-Cities (it would be five to six years before locations opened in Bristol and Johnson City. Vince wrote a great column about that several years ago.)
Speaking of Vince, I ran into our mutual friend Jo Zimmerman Friday night. She asked the topic of my column for today.
“You know, we didn’t eat out often back then,” Jo said. “I remember McDonald’s being an occasional treat.”
As I was thinking about the obvious common theme emerging from my friend’s memories, Jo threw in a curveball.
“But I would much rather have gone to the Golden Dip next door,” Jo said. “They had the best ice cream and the best foot-long hot dogs.”
I checked 1961 and 1963 city directories in the city’s archives. No McDonald’s in 1961. McDonald’s at 2330 Fort Henry Drive in 1963.
In 1963 the even- numbered addresses along that block of Fort Henry Drive, from Dewey Avenue toward Warpath: The Golden Dip (2300); McDonald’s (2330); vacant (2348); and Cross Road Service Station (2358).
In 1961 the even- numbered addresses along that same stretch were: Golden Dip soft serve ice cream (2300); Winiger Mtrs (2324); United Whse — Trans of Kport (2344); Cross Road Service Station (2358).
There are, of course, many more McDonald’s in the region now. But I will anxiously await the grand opening for the new building at 2330 Fort Henry Drive.
I hope it’s complete before McRib season.