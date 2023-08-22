Southern Tire Mart

A proposed Southern Tire Mart is expected to be developed at Tri-Cities Crossing, Kingsport city records show.

 Contributed illustration

KINGSPORT — A tire and auto shop could soon be coming to the southwestern corner of the Tri-Cities Crossing.

Ken Weems, planning manager for the city of Kingsport, said a proposed Southern Tire Mart is planned for the property, which will be located adjacent to Meade Tractor.


