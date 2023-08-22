KINGSPORT — A tire and auto shop could soon be coming to the southwestern corner of the Tri-Cities Crossing.
Ken Weems, planning manager for the city of Kingsport, said a proposed Southern Tire Mart is planned for the property, which will be located adjacent to Meade Tractor.
“It’s been in the works a couple of months,” Weems said.
The Kingsport Regional Planning Commission gave a positive recommendation last week for the area the shop would sit on to be rezoned from agriculture to a planned business district. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen will now vote to approve at its Sept. 19 business meeting.
The planned business will sit adjacent to Meade.
This comes as other areas within Tri-Cities Crossing are also developed in the southeastern corner of the intersection. There are three residential areas being developed also along Fordtown and Lebanon roads.
“We are thrilled this property is getting developed,” John Rose, economic development director for the city of Kingsport, said. “It’s even better it’s getting developed along existing infrastructure, along existing roads.”
He said there’s possibly even more commercial, retail and residential usage in the future, spurred by the development in the works.
“There’s a lot of growth going on, and it’s nice seeing it around this interchange,” Rose said.
Southern Tire Mart is a business that started in 1973 by attorney Ernest Duff in Colombia, Mississippi, according to the company’s website. His sons took over operations and the tire mart has since grown to locations across the United States.
Currently, there is a Southern Tire Mart in Kingsport located at South Wilcox Drive.
Rose reiterated he thinks there may be more development along the intersection of I-81 and I-26.
“That interchange is convenient to all the Tri-Cities and even Virginia,” Rose said. “You’re less than 20 minutes from the state line from there, you’re less than an hour from Asheville from there and you’re right at an hour from Knoxville from there. It is very convenient.”
