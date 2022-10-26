KNOXVILLE — The Kingsport Times News earned the second most awards of any newspaper statewide in this year’s Tennessee Press Association (TPA) advertising and circulation contest.

The newspaper also took second place in Best of Show in addition to 21 other first-, second- and third-place awards.

