KNOXVILLE — The Kingsport Times News earned the second most awards of any newspaper statewide in this year’s Tennessee Press Association (TPA) advertising and circulation contest.
The newspaper also took second place in Best of Show in addition to 21 other first-, second- and third-place awards.
“I’m proud of the hard work that was behind these awards,” said Allen Rau, CEO of Six Rivers Media, which owns the Times News. “I’m also grateful for the relationship we have with Bays Mountain, and they were wonderful partners. We’ve got amazing folks and it shows.”
The TPA announced the 2022 Ideas Contest awards Thursday during the virtual Revenue Summit for newspaper advertising and circulation staff members, according to a news release from TPA.
The contest drew 487 entries from 23 newspapers in the contest, which has four circulation divisions and 41 categories. TPA partnered with the Hoosier State Press Association for the judging, which resulted in 240 awards.
The 2022 Ideas Contest Best of Show was awarded to the Southern Standard of McMinnville for its multi-color ad for “Patriot Day.”
The first runner-up was awarded to the Times News for its niche publication — a coffee table book titled “Celebrating 50 Years of Bays Mountain.”
The second runner-up was awarded to the Johnson City Press, another daily newspaper and Six Rivers publication, for its self-promotion ad “People love good news,” a promotion for the newspaper’s app.
The newspaper with the most awards was The Greeneville Sun with 35 awards, followed by the Times News with 21 and the Farragut Press with 19.
Aside from second place in Best of Show, following are the 21 Times News awards:
• Best Special Section: first place, Bays Mountain Anniversary Tab, Billy Kirk; second place, high school football, Cesar Santiago and Billy Kirk.
• Best Self-Promotion: Times News App self promotion, Ben Conkin.
• Best Use of Multi-Color Ad: first place, Cuddle up for the Holidays, Billy Kirk.
• Best Black and White Ad: first place, Thank You to our Hometown Heroes, Cesar Santiago and Billy Kirk; second place, Lady Blue Devils Good Luck Page, Ashley Blevins; third place, Union High Basketball Champions Page, Ashley Blevins.
• Best Feature Page or Pages: third place, Union High Champs Page, Ashley Blevins.
• Best Automotive Ad: first place, Firestone Black Friday, Billy Kirk.
• Best Rack Card: second place, rack card to promote signup for new app, John Quaintance.
• Best Overall Website: first place, city of Kingsport website, Ben Conkin and Dustin Lifford.
• Best Subscriber Retention Program: first place, retention postcard, John Quaintance; and second place, We Want You Back retention letter, John Quaintance.
• Best Niche Publication: first place, Bays Mountain “Celebrating 50 years,” Billy Kirk; and second place, Bristol Race Week, Billy Kirk.
• Best Video Ad or Underwriting: first place, Net360 for video self promotion, Jared Bentley and Billy Kirk; second place, Watauga Orthopaedics, Jared Bentley and Matt Conzet; third place, First Community Bank, Jared Bentley.
• Best E-Marketing: first place, Northeast State Community College, Billy Kirk; second place, Red Door Real Estate Agency, Billy Kirk; and third place, B&B Package story, Bill Kirk.