By Jim Wozniak
Community Contributor
GREENEVILLE — Dr. Tim Carter has been promoted to dean of his alma mater’s College of Business.
The two-time Tusculum University graduate has taught for 23 years in the collegiate classroom and served in ownership and other leadership roles in the private sector
An associate professor of marketing and management at Tusculum since 2014, Carter will oversee bachelor’s and master’s programs that have achieved national recognition in recent years.
He seeks to highlight these accomplishments, tout the success of College of Business alumni, and create additional opportunities for students to have active and experiential learning opportunities in the community. He will also partner with faculty members to ensure the College of Business’ academic programs remain on the cutting edge.
“We looked for many qualities in the next dean of the College of Business, and Dr. Carter quickly rose to the surface as the ideal candidate,” said Dr. Miriam Stroder, dean of the College of Education and chair of the search committee. “His connections to Tusculum are a definite plus, and his plans for continuous improvement and collaboration with the faculty will produce desirable results.”
Carter succeeds Dr. Jacob Fait, who was promoted in the spring to vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. During the search, Dr. Kevin Hill, associate professor of management, served as interim dean of the College of Business.
“I feel qualified to provide leadership that is based on our shared past and is driven by our desire to continue to improve and solidify the work accomplished by our faculty under the leadership of Dr. Jacob Fait,” Carter said. “I talk to my students about preparing for unexpected opportunities and about stepping up into important roles when the potential to make a positive impact is presented. This is just such an opportunity. I am excited about the future of the College of Business and look forward to teaming with our faculty and other stakeholders at the university to reach the next level of success.”
In addition to his service at Tusculum since 2014, Dr. Carter was an adjunct professor of management at the university from 1999-2004 and 2007-2011 and an assistant professor of business administration from 2004-2007. He was also a faculty member at King University and Milligan University.
At Tusculum, he has taught Principles of Marketing, Applied Marketing Management, Marketing Research, Digital Marketing Analytics, Social Media and Mobile Marketing, Consumer Behavior and Organizational Strategy and Policy. He has served as director of the university’s Quality Enhancement Plan since 2021 and has been a member of the Undergraduate Curriculum Committee.
Outside the classroom, Dr. Carter has owned Custom Parts Inc., an outdoor power equipment parts wholesale and online retail manufacturer and supplier, since 2008. He managed fleet operations and directed driver recruitment for Landair Transport from 1995-2003.
Carter holds a bachelor’s of science and a master of arts in organizational management from Tusculum and a doctor of business administration from Argosy University in Sarasota, Florida.