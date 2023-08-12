AP3747061161627719

How workers leave a job can have a lasting impact. Showing gratitude when leaving a company continues to be essential.

According to a recent survey by Robert Half, 1 in 4 workers are currently looking for a new role. But before employees tell their boss to “take this job and shove it,” they should consider their words carefully. While they may not like their boss or the job that they are leaving, burning bridges when changing jobs can make it more difficult to get referrals.

On average, American workers will have 12 jobs in their lifetime. Workers may work with coworkers or bosses from the job they’re leaving again in the future, especially when switching to positions within the same industry. How workers leave a job can have a lasting impact. Showing gratitude when leaving a company continues to be essential.

