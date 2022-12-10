PENNINGTON GAP — “Any career starts with exposure and mentoring.”
Animal welfare and autism expert Temple Grandin used that phrase to explain good livestock handling practices and human education on Friday in a lecture at the Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap.
Grandin’s appearance, sponsored by the Lee County Livestock Association, Virginia Cattle Industry Board, town of Pennington Gap and Virginia Cooperative Extension, started as a review of her own findings in a five-decade career helping design efficient and humane ways to raise and move cattle on farms, at livestock markets, and in processing plants.
While discussing a range of technical and behavioral issues working with cattle, Grandin kept a common theme: avoiding upsetting animals and maintaining a calm, familiar environment for them at all times.
“Being a visual thinker has helped me work with animals,” Grandin said, referring to her latest book, “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions.”
Things like strange shadows from a solar eclipse, drones flying overhead, visible parked vehicles, a hanging chain, dogs, seeing a human standing beside a cattle chute, or a chute that is too long or too short can cause fear, confusion or panic in cattle, Grandin said.
Yelling at animals and using cattle prods may stem from improper handling methods, Grandin told the audience.
Part of helping condition animals and keeping them calm requires introducing new things — farm equipment, people on foot or on horse — in a way that cattle see as a good outcome.
“If you’re driving a Kubota out to the cattle, make sure it’s carrying food,” Grandin said.
Remarking on a tour of farms in Lee County before the lecture, Grandin said she was impressed with how livestock farmers in the area have already adopted several good practices in how they handle their animals. She said moving cattle in small groups and farmers positioning themselves properly around the animals helps with moving them safely and efficiently.
“Good handling means better weight gain,” Grandin added.
Breeding animals needs to take into account more than their meat, Grandin told the audience.
“Overselect for any trait and you’ll ruin your animals,” Grandin said, adding that the hilly country in Southwest Virginia means farmers should pay as much attention to traits such as strong legs and hooves as they should meat production.
Proper care in animal handling goes with good veterinary care, especially vaccinations, before cattle are sent to market, Grandin said. Those factors along with good handling practices at feed lots and stockyards can reduce stress and weight loss.
Grandin pointed to her own work in designing meat processing plants when talking about the need for skilled technical tradespeople in all industries and career fields.
“I came from a non-ag background and I got exposed to cattle as a teenager,” Grandin said, adding that her parents exposed her to career opportunities beyond an autistic environment.
“Any career starts with exposure and mentoring,” Grandin said. “I’m concerned today that students are removed from the practical, and I’m very concerned today about skill loss.”
Grandin said that many devices used in the cattle industry are developed and manufactured in the Netherlands and Italy. While facilities in the U.S. may be designed by engineers, Grandin said it takes shop people to ensure that all sorts of mechanical devices in those facilities are made and maintained.
“Engineers calculate risk,” said Grandin. “People like me say, ’You need watertight doors to protect all the electronics.’ We need all different types of minds.”
Grandin will speak at the Autism Conference and Resource Fair at the Lee Theatre on Saturday at 11 a.m. The fair, presented by Virginia Tech, starts at 9:30 a.m. General admission conference tickets are $10, and ticket scholarships for free or reduced admission will be offered to students 18 and younger, teachers and college students.
Online: www.grandin.com