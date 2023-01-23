The Kingsport Chamber announced today the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader.
Teague has served at the helm of the highly successful tourism organization for 16 years.
During his time as its leader, Visit Kingsport has witnessed phenomenal growth and the city of Kingsport has enjoyed a colossal and sustained financial impact on its economy from tourism business and related event activities.
“It’s been a true pleasure to have served with Visit Kingsport and its incredible team for the past 16 years,” Teague said. “The Visit Kingsport team is second to none in their ability to recruit and host conventions, meetings and sporting events, but their true Kingsport Spirit is what sets them apart from the competition. I’m especially proud of the amazing work we have done and the impact our efforts will have on this community for years to come. And I’m happy for Frank Lett as he assumes his new role as executive director of Visit Kingsport. I know he will keep the ball rolling!”
“Jud Teague has been superb,” said Miles Burdine, Kingsport Chamber president and CEO. “We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding job Jud has done for Visit Kingsport and the lasting influence he has made on our community. In addition to the enormous impact his leadership has made on our tourism economy, we are most proud and thankful for Jud’s hard work and efforts to build our region’s first Miracle Field. Children will enjoy that special place for generations to come.”
“Jud has left a great legacy on this community,” Lett said. “There is no doubt his leadership and visionary thinking have been a game changer for the tourism industry in Kingsport. I am incredibly thankful for his leadership, mentorship and friendship and all he has done for me.”
During Teague’s tenure, Visit Kingsport doubled the lodging tax by attracting numerous sports tournaments and conferences/conventions to Kingsport, helped with the expansion of the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, was instrumental in the building of the Kingsport Aquatic Center, developed wayfinding signage and supported multiple improvement projects at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium and Hunter Wright Stadium.
Teague’s efforts have contributed to more than $100 million in economic impact for the city.
Thanks to his work, Visit Kingsport has received numbers Pinnacle Awards for Excellence in Tourism from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association (NETTA), including Teague receiving NETTA’s Hospitality Leader of the Year honor in 2021.
In 2019, Teague garnered the Tennessee Tourism Professional of the Year Award – the state’s highest tourism honor – from the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association. Teague received the accolade for his more than two decades of excellence in tourism leadership and for the significant economic impact his work has made on the Kingsport community.
Jud Teague
A native of Powell, Tenn., Jud Teague has been contributing to the tourism industry for more than 25 years. His passion for the industry began with his love of sports which was instilled in him by his father and grandparents at a very young age and has led to a career filled with a lasting impact in sports tourism.
Teague graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture. From there he began teaching biology with the Knox County School System. During his tenure, he had a successful coaching career in baseball, football and basketball at Bearden High School and Powell High School.
During his 16 years of teaching, Teague spent countless hours as a volunteer coach for Junior Pro sports and Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). He worked closely with Knox Youth Sports and was later hired as executive director of Knox Youth Sports. While there, he was instrumental in the development of Lakeshore Park. Lakeshore has now grown into a 200 plus-acre park with multiple trails, baseball and softball fields and playgrounds, including a universal playground designed to be inclusive for children of every ability.
Teague’s involvement in the youth baseball industry during his time in Knoxville, earned him a spot on the AAU Baseball Executive Committee. He also received the AAU National Baseball Volunteer of the Year award and the Disney Wide World of Sport’s Award of Excellence. He was later hired as the Baseball Senior Sports Manager for AAU at Walt Disney World Resort.
In 2002, Teague was hired as director of program development for United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), where he was instrumental in moving its headquarters to Central Florida. During his time at USSSA, Teague received the USSSA Executive Director Award.
In 2006, he was hired as executive director of Visit Kingsport.
Teague has been instrumental in new and continued partnerships with AAU Basketball and Wrestling, USSSA Baseball, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Appalachian Athletic Conference. These partnerships have contributed hundreds of millions in economic impact for Kingsport. His dedication to tourism spans farther than just his current work in Kingsport, as he continues to contribute to regional tourism efforts and to the state’s tourism efforts as a whole.
Teague has generously donated his time and talents to a number of organizations and worthy causes, including the TTR Board of Directors (now the TNHTA Board), the executive committee for AAU Athletics, the Kingsport Community Foundation, the Palmer Center Board of Directors, and the FRIENDS Down Syndrome Support Board of Directors.
“I have volunteered alongside Jud Teague when he first came to Visit Kingsport 16 years ago and I can say first hand Kingsport has been blessed to have Jud lead our tourism efforts for Kingsport,” said Russ Rogers, Visit Kingsport chair and general manager with Honda Kingsport. “The growth we’ve enjoyed is beyond what we all imagined.”
“Jud Teague has worked tirelessly over the years to promote our community,” commented Andy Wampler, 2022 Visit Kingsport chair and deputy general counsel with Ballad Health. “His fingerprints and footprints are on so many programs and initiatives that have improved lives and opportunities. With his past experience and expertise, we have been fortunate as a community that he chose to come here and work with us. Jud leaves big, big shoes to fill.”
Teague is perhaps most proud and most noted for his creation of the Miracle Field.
Teague created the idea for the project and spearheaded its development. He created the field for his son Nicholas, who has Down syndrome, and other children with special needs.
The $2.5 million venue, which includes the Eastman Credit Union Miracle Field Park (which includes the Eastman Field and the Blue Cross Healthy Place Playground), is the first Miracle League complex in the region and is located at Brickyard Park on Jud Teague Way.
The Miracle League, which is free and non-competitive, removes the barriers that keep children and young adults with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s pastime. Since the main barriers for these athletes arise from the natural grass fields used in conventional leagues, Miracle League teams play on a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices.
“On behalf of the state of Tennessee and the entire team at Tourist Development, we are grateful for Jud Teague’s accomplishments which drove unprecedented growth in Kingsport over the last 16 years,” said Mark Ezell, Tennessee tourism commissioner. “His contributions to both our industry and his community are exceptional, and it has been a privilege to get to know him—both as a friend and as someone whose work I admire deeply. Jud is truly a special soul and made Tennessee a better place.”
“I have had the opportunity to work alongside Jud for the last 16 years on several projects that will leave a lasting impact on not only our city but the entire region,” said Chris McCartt, Kingsport city manager. “Jud was instrumental in the expansion of the MeadowView Marriott, the justification and construction of the Kingsport Aquatic Center, and most recently the Miracle Field. His leadership, vision and can do attitude have made Kingsport a better place.”
“I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Jud Teague and all he has done for the tourism industry,” commented Brenda Whitson, executive director with Visit Johnson City. “Jud is a selfless leader who has mentored so many people throughout his career. I have had the pleasure of working with him prior to his position at Visit Kingsport. He is a special friend who has always been available to help whenever I needed anything. Jud is respected by people all over the country. I will miss my friend, but will always know that he is only a phone call away. I wish him health, and much happiness as he navigates his next chapter.”
Teague and his wife, Cathy, have three children, Anne Marie Throne, Jordan and Nicholas. They attend St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Kingsport.
FRANK LETT
A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Frank Lett joined Visit Kingsport in 2005 and served as sports marketing director before being promoted to senior associate executive director in 2012.
Prior to moving to Kingsport, Lett was the director of operations for the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in New Orleans.
He previously held the position of national sports marketing manager with the Amateur Athletic Union National Office in Lake Buena Vista, Fl.
"I’m excited for this opportunity to continue to build on the solid foundation that has been put in place for Visit Kingsport,” Lett said. “I know our team will continue to give 110 percent to increase the impact tourism has on Kingsport and our entire region, while improving the quality of life for our visitors and residents."
Lett has volunteered his time and leadership with a number of important and noteworthy community organizations, including: the Sports Event Tourism Association (ETA) Board of Directors, where he will serve as board chair in 2024; K-Play Sports Council Director, a non-profit organization for the improvement of Kingsport sports facilities; Kingsport Sports Commission director; Kingsport Parks and Recreation Athletics Advisory Committee; Kresge’s Krew Autism Foundation Committee; AAU Athletics National Executive Committee Officer, secretary; AAU Gymnastics National Executive Committee Officer, treasurer; Tennessee Tourism Roundtable Board Member; Play Tennessee Board Member, chair (2020-2022); MeadowView Marriott Cattails Golf Course Advisory Committee Member; PEAK Young Professionals Advisory Committee Member; among other involvement.
“I have had the pleasure of watching Frank Lett lead for the past eighteen years,” Burdine said. “He has been Jud Teague’s battery mate during this time of tremendous growth for our tourism economy. Frank will be an outstanding leader of Visit Kingsport and he is the perfect choice for this very important position.”
“There is no better person to take the reins of Visit Kingsport than Frank Lett,” Rogers commented. “His leadership at Visit Kingsport for the last several years has him poised to take Visit Kingsport to the next level. Frank has built a team around him that will no doubt keep Kingsport as a playmaker in the world of tourism.”
“Frank Lett brings to the table significant experience within our organization,” Wampler added. “He is a confident leader who can roll his sleeves up and cover any role needed to get the job done. Frank certainly has the skills and energy to ensure Visit Kingsport remains an important and successful program in our community.”
Lett has received numerous awards and accolades during his career, including: Sports ETA Trailblazer of the Year in 2021; The Business Journal of the Tri Cities 40 under 40 Rising Young Business Leaders honor; the Walt Disney World Partners for Excellence Award; and Leadership Kingsport graduate; among others.
“Frank Lett has been right beside Jud for the last sixteen years and as a result is well prepared to take Visit Kingsport to the next level,” McCartt added. “Frank, along with the outstanding staff he will be leading, represent some of the best in the business and as a city we are excited to begin this journey alongside them.”
In addition to tourism business (which includes recruiting and hosting conferences, conventions, reunions and sports tournaments in Kingsport) and marketing the city of Kingsport as a destination of choice for the business, sports and leisure traveler, Visit Kingsport manages Fun Fest, Move to Kingsport, the Downtown Kingsport Association, the Downtown Concert Series, the Independence Day concert and fireworks celebration and the Christmas in Kingsport activities.
Lett holds a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Tennessee with a major in sport management and minor in business administration. He is a Certified Tennessee Tourism Professional.
Lett and his wife, Sarah, live in Kingsport with their six-year-old daughter, Blakley. They attend First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport.