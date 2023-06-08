KINGSPORT — While you might recognize his hot air balloons flying at Fun Fest, Wayne Fortney has been guiding balloons through Kingsport skies for nearly three decades.
Fortney always knew he wanted to fly, but he began to lose hope after realizing he couldn’t stomach flying little planes during the pilot training process. It wasn’t until he saw a hot air balloon rally at the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta that he sought a different kind of flight — with hot air balloons.
He noticed the team manning the balloons could use some extra help, so he offered to be on the volunteer crew. Little did he know how greatly that trip would impact his life.
“I just fell in love with the sport, and the pilot and I just became instant friends,” said Fortney, owner and operator of Adventure Time Ballooning. “Several years after that meeting, my family and I packed up our flower shop and drove to New Jersey and we did all the flowers and decorations for his wedding. Several years after that he was one of the best men in mine.”
After chasing balloons commercially for a while, he decided it was his turn to get in the basket.
“I just picked up the sport and just fell in love with the people and the romance of it all,” Fortney said. “I haven't looked back since.”
Hot air balloons not only became an occupation but led him to the love of his life. He met his wife, Ann Fortney, on a balloon ride in Bristol, Virginia. He was introduced to a company that had a balloon named “Rosie” for sale, which is now Fortney’s longest-owned balloon since 1996. He got to fly a mother-daughter duo as part of Rosie’s crew, which his future wife was a part of.
After the previous Fun Fest balloon meister Bob Turner retired, Fortney picked up where Turner left off to ensure the balloon tradition continued at the festival.
“I knew right off the bat that balloons were very important to Fun Fest, and to Kingsport. I'm very proud of what we do,” he said. "I took it on with a lot of help, and we kept it going. [Adventure Time Ballooning] just kind of formed out of that since then.”
As for his current balloon inventory, he has Rosie and Miss Independence. Rosie is 90,000 cubic square feet inside, which Fortney describes as the face of the company. The balloon is recognized for its purple, red, pink and white color scheme. Miss Independence is larger, decked out in red, white and blue.
Most Kingsport natives would likely recognize the balloon known as Sunny Boy or Festus, due to its striking resemblance to the Fun Fest logo. Sunny Boy made its Fun Fest debut in 2015, standing over 140 feet tall and 125 feet wide. The balloon was originally part of a set of four showcasing all four seasons – Mr. Winter, Ms. Autumn, Sunny Boy and Miss Daisy. Each season was represented by a balloon snowman, jack-o-lantern, sun and daisy.
“I bought that balloon because of Fun Fest,” Fortney shared. “One side of the balloon, my sunglasses on level two, just like our Festus. The other side of the balloon has eyeballs. So it's got two pieces to it.”
Sunny Boy was bought back by one of its original crew members, Ben Drennan, and got the chance to fly at the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta last year. Fortney has also been a part of the festival for 11 years as a pilot-in-command.
As the current balloon meister for Fun Fest, he hand picks the pilots and verifies the safety of the chosen balloons each year. He expects there to be around 18 balloons this year, and he is hopeful Sunny Boy will make an appearance.
Fortney found it hard to narrow down a favorite memory, but he said he loves seeing the pictures and hearing or reading the stories from the pilot, crew and passengers after an event. He loves hearing how each person has their own perspective of what happened.
“It's just neat to put it all together,” said Fortney. “It's kind of like scattered puzzle pieces on a board. You know, it all fits together. It's just a matter of putting them all together.”
Adventure Time Ballooning serves areas like Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Abingdon and the Tri-Cities. For Kingsport, he has about six to nine launch sites he uses frequently. One of his favorite paths in Kingsport is launching from the front yard of the Allandale Mansion. From there, the flight path goes over Hiltons, Virginia and crosses the North Fork of the Holston River several times. Sometimes, he will launch from the Warriors Path Golf Course and dip down towards the water at the park. According to Fortney, it’s not easy to pull off such a maneuver.
“Coming in on still water is the hardest thing for a balloonist to do because you're coming in at a mirror pretty much,” Fortney said. “You can tell how quickly that tree is coming up to meet you, but if you're looking down on a mirror, it's very deceptive.”
Balloonists face new problems everyday, with the rise of drone usage and insurance and liability requirements. Yet Fortney remains optimistic, calling it honor to keep the balloons in the air and share what he loves with the community and beyond.