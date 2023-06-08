KINGSPORT — While you might recognize his hot air balloons flying at Fun Fest, Wayne Fortney has been guiding balloons through Kingsport skies for nearly three decades.

Fortney always knew he wanted to fly, but he began to lose hope after realizing he couldn’t stomach flying little planes during the pilot training process. It wasn’t until he saw a hot air balloon rally at the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta that he sought a different kind of flight — with hot air balloons.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you