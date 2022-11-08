BLOUNTVILLE — As voters go to the polls today, teachers in a local school system will be doing in-service and visits to career technical education opportunities in the region.
And it’s possible that future CTE opportunities could be offered regionally across school system boundaries through joint vocational programs.
Teachers from Sullivan County Schools will be attending the Teacher Industry Day in-service, a first-time event with plans to become an annual one. The idea grew out of an in-service held for Bristol, Tennessee Schools for a quarter century.
Sponsored by Bristol Tennessee Essential Services and Northeast State Community College, the event will include about 40 Sullivan County teachers in high and middle schools.
After a morning program at Northeast’s Blountville campus, career and technical education educators from West Ridge High School, Sullivan East High School and Sullivan East Middle School will be paired with an industry in the community.
They will “spend the day at that organization — touring their facility, discussing career opportunities and, ultimately, learning what skills are needed to work at that company,” BTES public relations and communications manager Leslie Blevins said. “We have put on Teacher Industry Day for the past 25 years for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools and are expanding the program to include a day for Sullivan County educators. This program has received international recognition and has been identified as a best practice for economic development.”
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and CTE Coordinator Debbie Madgett at Thursday’s Board of Education work session explained the Tennessee Department of Work Force Development is working on the program with the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, or RCAM.
Madgett said the event will focus on pre- apprenticeships and apprenticeships available in manufacturing, electrical and plumbing.
Among the businesses participating are Blountville-based J.A. Street and Associates, already certified by work force development. Rafalowski said starting in January for the two high schools, Street is offering paid apprenticeships for county students — similar to what Eastman Chemical Co. and Silgan Closures America have done for Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School students and Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School students.
On related matters, Madgett told the school board on Thursday that she is seeking various grants to help with state career technical programs, including ones that will pay up to $1 million for high schools and $500,000 for middle schools. Some of the grants are spread over up to four years, while other are upfront to get programs going,.
In addition, Rafalowski and Madgett were among a group that took a recent trip to Lehigh Career and Technical Institute in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. Rafalowski said Eastman paid for bus transportation of area school system officials to look at how the Pennsylvania school provides CTE courses for a group of high schools across different school districts in the Allentown area.
Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones, a retired Bristol, Tennessee Schools principal and administrator, said that Bristol and Sullivan County once had a joint CTE — or vocational program, as it was once known — in Bristol that ceased around the late 1970s. He said that program worked well and something similar to it could work in the future.