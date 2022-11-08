Randall Jones

Sullivan County school board Chairman Randall Jones talks during the Nov. 4, 2022, board work session.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net
Sullivan County Schools logo

Sullivan County Department of Education logo

BLOUNTVILLE — As voters go to the polls today, teachers in a local school system will be doing in-service and visits to career technical education opportunities in the region.

And it’s possible that future CTE opportunities could be offered regionally across school system boundaries through joint vocational programs.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video