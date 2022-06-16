BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission OK’d an interlocal agreement with Kingsport that clears the way for the city to annex 200 acres near West Ridge High School.
State law requires such an agreement to be approved before a city can annex non-contiguous property. The agreement outlines when and what services the city will provide to the annexed area as well as the “interceding property.”
There were no nay votes from the 23 commissioners present in the commission room.
According to the resolution:
The property owner requested annexation of the parcel.
Currently unimproved, if annexed the proposed use is mixed residential and commercial.
The Kingsport Regional Planning Commission voted last month to recommend the annexation to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In addition to providing police and fire protection to the annexation and interceding property, the city shall provide maintenance and repair of Catawba Lane between the city’s current boundary along Lynn Road and the Fieldcrest Annexation, as that property constitutes the primary route, as defined by state law, to the Fieldcrest Annexation.
Commissioner Hunter Locke, lead sponsor of the resolution, told fellow members of the commission he could provide more details on the expected development. None asked.
Afterward, Locke told the Times News the proposed development will bring more than 1,000 new homes to the area.
Locke said that number will include a mixture of single-family homes, town homes, and apartments, as well as six dozen single lots.
Locke said a national/local partnership is planning the development. The national developer estimates completion of 400 single-family homes and 200 town homes.
The local developer estimates completion of 72 single lots and 49 town homes. In addition, 300 apartment units are expected to be built.
Kingsport-based developer Danny Karst is involved in the project and said he thinks ground could be broken as early as this fall.