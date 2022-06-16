Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.