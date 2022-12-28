From staff reports
RICHMOND — St. Paul and Pennington Gap are among 20 Virginia communities receiving state revitalization grants to help renovate old buildings for commercial, retail and housing use.
The Virginia Housing and Community Industrial Revitalization Fund on Tuesday announced grant awards totaling more than $24.7 million to 20 development projects across the state. The grants are designed to help leverage local and private funding to revitalize vacant and deteriorated buildings for new uses.
St. Paul and local development group St. Paul Tomorrow will receive $990,000 for development of the Deen building in the town’s Western Front section into a distillery and restaurant space. The former department store will see renovations into a 3,600 square-foot facility that will include some retail space for local products and artisan work.
Pennington Gap will receive $850,000 to help renovate the former Bailey-Robbins building into two spaces for a proposed coffee shop and radio station to attract visitors to the downtown area. Town officials project the tenants could create up to 14 jobs.
“These funded projects are transforming deteriorated structures that impede future economic development efforts into small businesses, tourism destinations, and sources of community pride,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Through IRF grants, we are able to make investments in both Virginia’s infrastructure and vibrancy by supporting impactful projects, encouraging strategic collaborations, and fostering economic development efforts across the Commonwealth.”
“The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable spaces is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “The Industrial Revitalization Fund continues to be an important resource for those redevelopment efforts, spurring regional partnerships, economic development and job growth across the Commonwealth.”
The projects in Tuesday’s grant announcement are projected to create more than 600 jobs and leverage $72.8 million in public and private investment.
Since 2012, the IRF program has funded 38 projects that have revitalized vacant, blighted buildings. These projects have generated more than $121 million in other public and private investment and resulted in the creation of more than 485 jobs across the Commonwealth.
