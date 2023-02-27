BRISTOL, Tenn. — Entrepreneur, woodworker and YouTuber. Those are just a few words one could use to describe Fred Sexton. But the proprietor of Bristol Artisan Co. has other ideas.
“I think what makes me passionate about not necessarily woodworking or any particular thing is just making stuff,” Sexton said. “I do a lot of different things. I’m not just a woodworker, I’m also a sign maker. I’m an entrepreneur. People ask me what I do, so it’s hard to say what I do. Usually I just respond by saying I do what most people can’t.”
Sexton has created many things, many of which are physical. However, what he is likely most well-known for is his digital presence.
Sexton’s YouTube channel, GotItMade, has amassed more than 120,000 followers. Sexton shows viewers how to make various items and provides insight into what he is creating. Sexton never thought his videos would be viewed by so many people.
“Several years ago, I was building a house,” Sexton said. “I spent three years, nights and weekends, doing that. Growing up, my parents and grandparents taught me how to do different things. I’m building this house, and I started trying to document it, and I put it on YouTube. This was 2012, before YouTube was a real thing. Before long, I started developing an audience. When I finished the house, I had all this equipment, and I just continued on with trying to make a living doing this.
“I never intended or thought anybody would ever watch it,” Sexton said. “I found it kind of humbling. I’ve made a lot of relationships across the world.”
Sexton has also found a way to combine his digital platform with his physical skills. He has a product called Track Tubes, which were originally created to serve as sawhorse supports. However, they can also be used as router leveling sleds, miter saw and drill press fences and workbenches for material support extensions.
The company has grown organically through social media. Sexton says he sells them all over the country online. Sexton doesn’t manufacture Track Tubes or their accessories, but he is proud to say that the majority of the products are manufactured in Bristol.
“It’s important to me that we stay local,” Sexton said.
Sexton is especially passionate about the signs and tools he creates. Anyone walking through downtown Bristol has likely seen at least some of the outdoor signs he has created, such as 620 State or Blue Ridge Comedy Club.
“The sign making is what I really enjoy,” Sexton said. “Most of the time, if I make something, I don’t see it after it leaves here. With the signs, I am a Bristol guy, and I love being around Bristol. I can walk down the street and see my stuff. That’s kind of how I self-actualize.”
He has also created several products for the Bristol Casino, such as napkin holders and trays. While all of his works require mental and physical effort, one of the products Sexton is most proud of is the concession bar at the Paramount in Bristol.
Sexton noted that one of the more difficult aspects of this project was the slight incline the walkway with the concession bar featured. Sexton designed legs that were manufactured locally. These legs were adjustable to keep the 40 to 50 feet of cabinetry level.
“I love the Paramount,” Sexton said. “It’s just a wonderful, wonderful theater. They came to me and said they wanted a real nice concession bar. I’ve got so many nice memories. At the time, they had kind of a hodgepodge of hand-me-down furniture. It was important to me that whatever we ended up (with) looked like it fit in there and that it kept the character and the majesty of that building.”
Sexton says the manner in which he gains opportunities is relatively simple — and further allows him to integrate himself into the fabric of the community.
“I don’t really do any particular marketing,” Sexton said. “People reach out to me. I think lots of folks are realizing there is a guy like me in this town. When I first bought the shop, I made an effort once every week or two to lock the doors and go downtown and just talk to people and introduce myself. Now, anytime a new business opens up, I try to go introduce myself and welcome them to the community.
“I just get to know people. If I had any secret, that would be my secret. I just talk to people and get to know people. I think that pays dividends.”
Sexton is a well-rounded individual. The native of the area has had many life experiences; he was in the Marine Corps and is a veteran of the first Gulf War. He also has two degrees from ETSU: a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s degree in accounting.
Sexton’s workshop is a spectacle, located at 540 Highway 126 in Bristol, Tennessee. He bought the property from a church in 2020 as his business grew beyond the basement where he worked. He jokes that the property was transformed from spiritual to physical.
“I tell people it went from souls to sawdust,” Sexton said.