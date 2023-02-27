BRISTOL, Tenn. — Entrepreneur, woodworker and YouTuber. Those are just a few words one could use to describe Fred Sexton. But the proprietor of Bristol Artisan Co. has other ideas.

“I think what makes me passionate about not necessarily woodworking or any particular thing is just making stuff,” Sexton said. “I do a lot of different things. I’m not just a woodworker, I’m also a sign maker. I’m an entrepreneur. People ask me what I do, so it’s hard to say what I do. Usually I just respond by saying I do what most people can’t.”

