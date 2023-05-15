Next week, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of East Tennessee will be partnering with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to host the Sobriety & Wellness Resource Fair.
The event will take place at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be free naloxone training and kits, along with informational booths from regional partners like Tri-Cities Recovery and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition. Information about education, prevention, treatment, parenting and family support will also be available.
“The goal is to let the community know what resources are available.” said Toni Lowe, community services director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. “We’re focusing on sobriety, but there’s also the wellness and health aspect of it as well. [The goal] is to connect people with some of the resources that are available to them in the community.”
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of East Tennessee recently received a grant from the State of Tennessee related to the opioid crisis to help put on the event, with hopes to hold similar events in the coming year as well.
“There’s not anybody who doesn’t know someone who is dealing with addiction or a family member or a friend who is dealing with addiction,” said Tammy Alls, recruitment and partnerships manager for Big Brothers and Big Sister of East Tennessee. “I get calls all the time from young people asking where they can get those Narcan or naloxone kits.”
This event provides resources to all people, even if you are not personally struggling with addiction or lifestyle choices. Both Lowe and Alls emphasized how almost everyone has been impacted by these issues or at least knows someone who has been.
“Even if it’s not you, if it’s a family member, just having that information available will help people,” said Lowe. “There’s a lot going on in our area with addiction and recovery needs and things like that. Pretty much everyone here is going to know someone who struggles with that.”
Those who pre-register and attend are eligible for a chance to win either a charcoal grill set or a set of pots and pans. To pre-register, scan the QR code listed on the flyer, or email Tammy Alls,