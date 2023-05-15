Next week, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of East Tennessee will be partnering with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to host the Sobriety & Wellness Resource Fair.

The event will take place at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be free naloxone training and kits, along with informational booths from regional partners like Tri-Cities Recovery and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition. Information about education, prevention, treatment, parenting and family support will also be available.

Those who pre-register and attend are eligible for a chance to win either a charcoal grill set or a set of pots and pans. To pre-register, scan the QR code listed on the flyer, or email Tammy Alls,

talls@tennesseebig.org.

