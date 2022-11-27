KINGSPORT — Small businesses across the Model City and the nation tried to use Small Business Saturday 2022 as a way to boost sales in an uncertain economy.
The day came, however, amid a post-pandemic retail landscape with inflation and an apparent shift of Black Friday shopping from in-person to online, according to multiple national media reports.
Small Business Saturday, started by American Express in 2010, was promoted as a time to be loyal and shop local nationwide. It is sandwiched between Black Friday, geared toward big box stores, and Cyber Monday, touting online deals.
“Yesterday was great. We sold a lot of furniture,” Wendy Stout, manager of P&J Antiques at 204 Broad St., said Saturday afternoon.
“Today we sold a lot of smalls.”
Customers at times lined up at the register Saturday, and finding a parking space on Broad Street could take some time.
The family business is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday but is closed Sunday.
VISITORS FROM NASHVILLE
Among pedestrians along Broad Street Saturday afternoon were David and Angie Pruitt of Nashville. They are in Kingsport to see their daughter’s Johnson College basketball game in town and decided to check out downtown after seeing the Christmas lights Friday night.
“We drove down through here last night. They had it all lit up and pretty,” David said.
His wife added, “My husband loves antique stuff.”
They then walked across the street to P&J to shop before taking a late lunch break with plans to return to antique shopping after that.
RECORDS FOR SALE
Over at P.D.’s Records at 134 Broad St., owner Paul Davis said foot traffic and sales were good throughout the week.
“People are expecting it and get out,” Davis said. “People seem to support small business more than they used to.”
He said aside from vinyl records, popular items include posters, although many of his are for display only, as well as CDs, eight-track tapes and cassette tapes.
The business is open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday but is closed Sunday and Monday.
However, some small businesses are no longer open on Saturday, including the Gunslingers firearms store and Anchor Antiques, both open on Broad Street during last year’s Small Business Saturday.
CLOTHING AND COLLECTIBLES SELL
On the south side of town, Colonial Heights Pharmacy wasn’t jammed with customers Saturday morning but had a steady stream.
“We have an open house for Saturday before Thanksgiving and it really continues all that week,” employee Patty Dillowe said. “I encourage people to shop local all the time instead of online.”
She said for businesses like the pharmacy, which sells clothing, Christmas items, porcelain houses, accessories and figurines, customers will see something they want on their way to something they came to get.
Scott and Kellie Price of Rock Springs and their son, Noah, home from college, were shopping Saturday morning. Kellie Price said the family loves the Jim Shore and Willow Tree items.
Last Saturday, as a purchaser of a Willow Tree item, she was entered in a contest and won a Willow Tree Natvity scene from the shop.
“We love the Willow Tree stuff here,” Kellie said.
The pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday but is closed Sunday.
WHAT ABOUT BOOKS?
Glen Moody, owner of I Love Books on the upper level of the Fort Henry Mall, said his business picked up all week starting Sunday, when most times of the year he isn’t open. He said sales also were good Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as a woman with kids entered the store to buy some children’s books.
“Saturday has always been better for me than Black Friday,” Moody said, recalling that he used to benefit from the traffic between JCPenney, no longer in the mall, and Belk, which remains there.
“Italian Village still pulls them in,” Moody said of the neighboring restaurant.
Unfortunately, Moody said, the current economy and online sales may be the Grinch that forces some local businesses to close in the new year.
“I think small businesses are basically going to disappear,” Moody said.
He said he’s sold books since 1967, while in high school, and opened his first store in Mount Carmel in 1972, followed by one in Kingsport in 1974 that morphed into a store downtown and then on Fort Henry Drive before he began the mall store.
BLACK FRIDAY CHANGES
What Moody called the threat of online sales and/or big box sales to small businesses also affected Black Friday, the day when most retailers used to go from making a profit, being in the black, rather than a loss for the year, or being in the red.
Some local veteran Black Friday bargain hunters said for the most part they shopped online and throughout the month of November, not in person on Black Friday. Tentative national sales numbers indicated about $9 billion in Black Friday sales, up slightly from 2021 but not the more than 10% increase that occurred from 2020 to 2021.
Amy Bowery of the Rogersville area said she did almost all of her shopping this year online. She said it was easier and that prices, except for clothing, weren’t that bad.
“The feel of it is different. Everything is different,” said Pam Shipley of Kingsport, a year-round bargain hunter who promotes deals she finds on Facebook. “You’re not having to try to dig and get that one item you want.”
For instance, she said Walmart did a series of three weeklong shopping events that were online or in person, with Walmart Plus paid members getting the first crack at the deals. However, she said the lack of printed circulars in the newspaper or in the stores led to confusion for some, including her. She thought the stores opened at 5 a.m. Friday, which she remembered from online, when they actually opened here at 6 a.m.
Shipley said she’s complaining to Walmart about the online circulars, which she said were hard to understand even for savvy shoppers.
“If you can’t see the deal and you don’t know what’s on sale, you’re not going to buy,” Shipley said, calling for the return of paper Walmart circulars like Kohl’s, Belks, Dunham’s and Hamrick’s had, among others.
She hadn’t planned on going out at all but said her father decided at the 11th hour he needed a bedroom television. The one at Walmart was in a past week, but she said they found a good deal on one at Target.
“At 4:15, he calls,” Shipley said. By 4:45 a.m., she said they arrived to find only seven people in line at the West Stone Drive Walmart store, nothing like the days when people literally camped out at some stores overnight.
WHAT HAPPENED THURSDAY?
As has been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, few businesses were open on Thanksgiving Day other than grocery stores with abbreviated hours and some restaurants.
A few retailers including Hamrick’s, Big Lots, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and Family Dollar were among those open. So were Pratt’s, Waffle House and IHOP.