KINGSPORT — Small businesses across the Model City and the nation tried to use Small Business Saturday 2022 as a way to boost sales in an uncertain economy.

The day came, however, amid a post-pandemic retail landscape with inflation and an apparent shift of Black Friday shopping from in-person to online, according to multiple national media reports.

Coca-Cola anyone?

A reproduction Coca-Cola metal sign at P & J Antiques on Small Business Saturday 2022.
Visitors from Nashville browse antiques

Left to right, David and Angie Pruitt of Nashville take a short break from browsing at P & J Antiques in downtown Kingsport on Small Business Saturday 2022.
Paul Davis

Paul Davis, owner of P.D.’s Records in downtown Kingsport, said Saturday that apart from records, popular items were posters, CDs, cassettes and even eight tracks. ‘People seem to support small business more than they used to,’ Davis said.
Patty Dillowe

Patty Dillowe, an employee at Colonial Heights Pharmacy and gift shop

Glen Moody

Glen Moody, owner of I Love Books in the Fort Henry Mall, said his business actually picked up starting last Sunday and was also good on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

