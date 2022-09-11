KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media.
In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
Potter moved to Kingsport about a year ago and began work in late August for Six Rivers, parent company of the Kingsport Times News, Johnson City Press, Bristol Now, Erwin Record, Mountain City Tomahawk, and Jonesborough Herald & Tribune.
Potter hails from the Chicagoland area and joins Six Rivers Media following four years as exhibit account manager for Mecum Auctions, world leader in auctions of classic and collector cars, antique motorcycles, vintage tractors, and Road Art memorabilia with events across the nation.
“We are thrilled to have Hayley on board as our new events director,” said Rick Thomason, president of Six Rivers Media. “Her background with Mecum Auctions gave her the solid foundation that we are confident will translate to events success with Six Rivers Media. This is an area we’re going to grow, and we believe Hayley has the expertise, organizational skills, and the personality to make our events division top notch for the entire region.
“Hayley has already immersed herself in the community and our organization with enthusiasm and an unmatched professionalism. We are fortunate to have found such a talent and looking forward to watching her grow this important part of our company.”
Potter already has an extensive list of new events ideas and looks forward to building existing events such as Appalachian Farm Expo, scheduled for Feb. 4-5, 2023, at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I believe bringing people together in a fun environment helps build a strong community.” Potter said. “I find it intrinsically rewarding.”
In their spare time, Potter and her husband, Ben, a foot and ankle surgeon at Associated Orthopedics, enjoy exploring the region, finding new culinary treasures, antiquing and spending time with friends in the area.
“I like learning about what sparks enjoyment in people and creating events that revolve around just that,” Potter said.
The couple moved to Kingsport in late September 2021 after considering possible moves to Texas, Florida or staying in Illinois.
“We visited one time for only 24 hours and knew we wanted to be here,” Potter said. “We love the community, charm and hospitality here.”
Their first impression of the area came at Tri-Cities Airport at a car rental counter.
“You know it’s a great area when the workers at the rental car business are genuinely friendly,” Potter said. “It’s not unusual when you travel a lot to have people treat you like you’re an inconvenience to them. Here they weren’t just friendly about the car rental, they asked what else they could do for us. Did we want recommendations on where to eat or information on attractions in the region? They asked if there was anything else they could do to help.”
After moving here and repeated delays with their furniture’s arrival from Chicago, they bought a new mattress set. When they got home with it, a passerby stopped to ask if they needed help carrying it inside.
“I’ve been in awe of how kind people are here,” Potter said.
Prior to her work at Mecum, which kept her traveling much of the time, Potter worked more than nine years in marketing and event management for three companies in the Chicago area.
Potter has a bachelor’s degree (marketing, sales management business) from Aurora University, where she was Magna Cum Laude.