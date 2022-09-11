Hayley Potter, events director for Six Rivers Media

Hayley Potter hails from the Chicagoland area and joins Six Rivers Media following four years as exhibit account manager for Mecum Auctions.

KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media.

In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.

