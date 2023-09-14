GATE CITY — Two sisters from Blackwater, Virginia, decided to turn their passion for yard sales into a local thrift and consignment business. 

Known as Bizzy Beez New and Used Merchandise, the store is one of the newer businesses to open in downtown Gate City. It is owned and operated by Jennifer Belanger and Brandy Graham, who were inspired to start the business after hosting many yard sales that would sometimes last several weeks.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you