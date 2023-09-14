GATE CITY — Two sisters from Blackwater, Virginia, decided to turn their passion for yard sales into a local thrift and consignment business.
Known as Bizzy Beez New and Used Merchandise, the store is one of the newer businesses to open in downtown Gate City. It is owned and operated by Jennifer Belanger and Brandy Graham, who were inspired to start the business after hosting many yard sales that would sometimes last several weeks.
“I've been a stay at home mom for 14 years,” said Belanger. “I've been active in the schools, and me and my sister would always have yard sales to sell our kid’s stuff.”
Belanger and Graham grew up in Virginia, with family also in Scott County. They both now live in Mount Carmel. Bizzy Beez opened in April 2023 and has accumulated more than 60 consignors. The pair took over the former location of Anne’s Thrift Shop and made it their own.
“At first everybody thought it was the same thing, that we just changed the name,” Belanger said. “But as they started coming to see us and getting to know us, they realized these girls took it over and it's a little different.”
Since opening earlier this year, the thrift and consignment store has already developed some regular customers.
“We have a lot of regulars and then we have a lot of tourists that stop in,” said Belanger. “Everybody seems to always find something, because we offer a little something for everybody. It's been pretty great, we stay really busy, so it's been fun.”
Their ultimate goal is to help provide for the community as well as their own families. Belanger said she never would have considered this business without the help and support of her sister.
“We're trying to make money as stay at home moms to just offer more for our kids,” Belanger said. “That's why we're here. I would have never done this without her. We've always done yard sales together, we wouldn't do it alone.”
According to Belanger, the name Bizzy Beez comes from their desire to keep the store new and fresh. When they’re not helping customers or putting items out for sale, she said they are crafting and making products for the business.
“There's new stuff hitting the floor daily,” said Belanger. “We stay busy. That's why we named it Bizzy Beez, it's like everyday we're setting up for a yard sale. We never have to take it down.”
Bizzy Beez New and Used Merchandise is located at 185 W. Jackson St. They are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.