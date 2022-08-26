Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda, left, meets with employees of the company’s new Big Stone Cap operation on Thursday. Chanda announced the company’s location in the Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space in the basement of the former Mutual Pharmacy building, with plans to hire about 50 people in the next two years.
Paymarang CEO Nasser Chanda, third from left, with 40th District state Sen. Travis Hackworth, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore at Thursday's announcement for the company's Big Stone Gap site.
Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda, left, meets with employees of the company’s new Big Stone Cap operation on Thursday. Chanda announced the company’s location in the Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space in the basement of the former Mutual Pharmacy building, with plans to hire about 50 people in the next two years.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Paymarang CEO Nasser Chanda, third from left, with 40th District state Sen. Travis Hackworth, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore at Thursday's announcement for the company's Big Stone Gap site.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda unveils the site for the company’s Big Stone Gap offices on Thursday.
BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home.
CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state and federal legislators, local government officials and economic development representatives to announce the company’s newest site in Virginia.
Chanda, who joined Paymerang in 2016 before rising to the CEO position, told an audience of about 60 that the new location in the old Mutual basement Co-Working Space will serve as the core for 50 new jobs within the next two years.
Chanda said the Paymerang location represents Southwest Virginia’s attempts to move beyond a declining coal-based economy.
“The world changes but, you know what,” Chanda said, “the world can change again and we can change it.”
Chanda said the jobs — including work on software engineering and development in a cloud computing environment — will be good-paying and with opportunity for advancement.
He said Paymerang’s expertise includes supporting finance management services for mid-market businesses and institutions such as health care systems and education systems, including school divisions.
Paymerang can handle a company’s or institution’s accounts receivable/payable and vendor payment functions, said Chanda.
“We’re not taking away jobs,” Chanda said of Paymerang’s finance services for clients. “We’re helping lift people up to better jobs.”
Paymerang will occupy about half of the offices in the Co-Working Space, said company spokesperson Mike Doerr.
Company Vice President of People and Culture Gloria Garber said the Co-Working Space will allow workers to meet periodically and coordinate while being able to work from their homes.
Chanda said the town of Big Stone Gap is also one of the company’s approximately 150 Virginia clients, while Paymerang’s customer base extends from a utility in California to a health care system in Maine.
“Our customers say that, by using Paymerang, they would get the experience they would get if they bought a Tesla or if they used an Apple computer,” said Chanda.
LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller said the Paymerang announcement marks a couple of milestones for the Mutual Pharmacy site, the town and the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority.
For the Mutual site, Miller said Paymerang will be the second business to locate in the building after Curklin’s Restaurant opened in late 2020. Development of the spaces — including planned apartments in the building’s second floor — represent a set of partnerships including the town’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the town, the Virginia Tobacco Commission, GO Virginia, the U.S. Economic Development Administration and several other regional, state and federal funding programs.
Paymerang’s announcement validates the Fuse concept, Miller said, after eHealth Technologies’ decision to locate in Scott County.
Miller said Paymerang’s announcement marks the second business recruitment success in about two years under Project Fuse.
Fuse was developed as a “playbook” to attract businesses based on the region’s quality-of-life features, broadband capacity, suitability for distributed work from home and available workforce training assets, including colleges.
House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, whom Miller credited for helping attract interest and funding for the Co-Working Space while he was the Tobacco Commission chair, referred to an early commission grant of $250,000 for the project.
“(Paymerang) will easily pay for that investment within a year,” Kilgore said.
Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith called the Co-Working Space and Paymerang’s announcement “innovation based on the enduring assets of Southwest Virginia.” With the ability for workers to work at home instead of a traditional business site, he said broadband availability removes a barrier for employment.