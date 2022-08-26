BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home.

CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state and federal legislators, local government officials and economic development representatives to announce the company’s newest site in Virginia.

