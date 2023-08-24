NORTON — The first annual CreatorCon brought a menu of speakers and workshops for experienced and budding entrepreneurs to Norton on Wednesday and Thursday.
For the approximately 110 people attending the event, Thursday brought an entrée with different levels of simplicity with restaurateur and nationally known chef Torrece Gregoire.
Better known as Chef T, Gregoire has built a Southwestern Virginia following since the 2020 opening of her restaurant Ina + Forbes in St. Paul’s Western Front Hotel. Since then, Gregoire moved on to Blacksburg to open The Black Hen before returning to Southwest Virginia and opening Union 41 in Bristol, Virginia.
Forbes told Thursday’s audience at the Norton Expo Center that food offers a way to support and bring together a community while also being a way to encourage tourism. That first restaurant venture, however, is more than imagining being among Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, Ina Garten and Gordon Ramsey.
“The Food Network created an unrealistic expectation of what a chef should be,” Gregoire said.
Citing her own experience in opening Ina + Forbes in 2020, Gregoire said she visualized the kind of food her grandmother taught her to cook when she opened the restaurant three months before the COVID-19 epidemic happened.
“We closed a year after our opening, “Gregoire said, despite a growing positive reputation in the region. She closed The Black Hen after one of her workers was killed in a 2019 mass killing at Virginia Tech, citing the negativity surrounding that loss.
Coming to Bristol in the fall of 2022, Gregoire said a former bus station on Bristol, Virginia’s Piedmont Street provided her a multi-layered opportunity to reenter the business, develop her Culinary Concepts business and combine food, history and tourism.
Despite what aspiring chefs and restaurateurs may see on the Food Network and other cooking-related media, Gregoire said a passion for food alone is not enough to start a restaurant or bakery.
“You have to have passion and desire,” Gregoire said.
Union 41 built on the station’s legacy of segregation, when black bus drivers bought meals at its lunch counter and went outside to eat. While including that legacy as part of the building’s character, Gregoire used her Ina + Forbes experience and the help of a management coach to develop a business plan allowing her to run the restaurant at about 35% customer capacity and break even while paying bills and staff and maintaining food supplies.
“If COVID happened again and we could maintain that 35% capacity with food orders, we think we could be OK,” Gregoire said. “We also scaled plans at 50 or 75% capacity, and on a 48-week operation model because your people have to have a life and have time off.”
Even with a plan and a concept including a part of Bristol’s history, Gregoire said, “We were on a countdown” with plans to open Union 41 within 90 days of the September purchase closing. Surprises like an exterior wall leaking from the outside, replacing the first-floor electrical wiring and a $3,500 grease trap installation turning into a $35,000 repair did not stop the project.
Union 41 opened at the end of Black History Month.
“We just wanted to create something that was forward progressive,” said Gregoire. “We wanted to connect the farm to the table.”
After monitoring zip codes of customers during the first three days Union 41 was open, Gregoire said 300 people came from outside the Tri-Cities area to Bristol to dine there.
“We brought 300 tourists into Bristol, and our goal has been to help drive tourism,” Gregoire said. “You don’t have to be the loudest drum in the room. You just have to be consistent and on brand.”
Gregoire said food trucks in Southwest Virginia reflect a strong entrepreneurial spirit and culinary variety in the region. She and Micah Nida, owner of the Cluck Truck, agreed that a way to give food truck entrepreneurs a better chance of success is establishing cooperative commissary sites. Those commissary arrangements can give truck owners the opportunity to buy food and supplies at wholesale prices, store them and do things like food prep before going to venues.
“I’ve seen some interesting food trucks out there,” said Gregoire, “and I think people are finding their niches.
CreatorCon organizers Ryan Jones of Lincoln Road Coffee in Norton and UVA Wise Ecosystem and Innovation Manager Blake Salyer each said CreatorCon has been a first-time success.
“It’s been an amazing event with a great turnout,” Jones said. “With 100 attendees, everyone has had the opportunity to learn from one another. We need this kind of support among the entrepreneurial community.”
“This is something we’ve not seen before in this area, to bring people from across Central Appalachia,” Salyer said. “We’ve had people from eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and from as far as Richmond, Blacksburg and Texas.”
“We will be back in the fall of 2024,” Jones said of a Norton-anchored, annual CreatorCon and associated events across the region.
“This is a great place for information and networking,” said Gregoire. “I wish people understood the gravitas it takes to organize this event.”